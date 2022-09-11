Iga Świątek Notches Third Grand Slam Title with US Open Win

This year’s US Open marked a changing of the guard for women’s tennis. As Serena Williams made a heroic run, she met the probable end of her career in a third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanović. Over the course of the two weeks, the future of women’s tennis came into focus, and it is bright. The last woman standing? Poland’s Iga Świątek, who took home her second grand slam victory of the year. Świątek defeated Tunisia’s On Jabeur in straight sets.

Boardroom‘s Vinciane Ngomsi broke down the game & brand of the rising star.

Tiger Woods’ 2005 Golf Bag Fetches $391K at Auction

Even during a week off, Tiger Woods continues to set big-time golf records. The Nike golf bag that he used en route to his 2005 Masters and British Open victories sold for $391,800 at Goldin Auctions. The bag was also matched to Woods’ performances at that year’s US Open and PGA Championship.

Texas A&M, Notre Dame, and Nebraska Each Dealt Shocking Losses in Early Football Action

Cumulatively, Appalachain State, Georgia Southern, and Marshall took home more than $4 million to travel to top teams for Saturday’s football action. In a shocking twist, each left with the W, beating Texas A&M, Notre Dame, and Nebraske respectively. The upsets fueled a difficult day for the nation’s top teams. Nine of the top 10 failed to cover the spread, with No. 9 Baylor also losing to No. 21 BYU.

Scottie Scheffler Caps Breakout Season with PGA Tour Player of the Year Award

Scottie Scheffler posted a difficult performance in the home stretch of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. As he crumbled on the final day of tournament play, he ceded the top spot – and the $18 million prize – to Rory McIlroy. However, Scheffler’s overall performance this season earned him the Jack Nicklaus Award. The University of Texas alum was on-set at ESPN‘s College Game Day in advance of the Longhorns’ showdown against Alabama. There, he was surprised by Gene Wojciechowski and his former coach John Fields with the tour’s top honor.

Alo Yoga Debuts New Collection, Powered by NFTs

Alo Yoga is New York Fashion Week‘s official wellness partner. The lifestyle and wellness brand kicked off the celebrations of the partnership at Spring Studios on Saturday. There, it debuted Alo’s first-ever NFT-backed collection. The Aspen Collection marks Alo’s first foray into winter performance apparel, with pieces that run between $54 and $1,425. Each will feature an NFT authenticator that will also unlock access to a wide range of physical and virtual events.

Boardroom‘s Michelai Graham caught up with the company’s VP and director of marketing, Angelic Vendette, who discussed the future of Web3 for wellness.

Trevor Baptiste Takes Home PLL’s Top MVP Honors

The Premier Lacrosse League is looking to change the game of lacrosse. The playoffs are heating up, leading into the Sept. 18 final which is set to take place in Philadelphia. The league celebrated its 2022 Awards at the Museum of the American Indian in Washington, DC, paying homage to the original roots of the sport. There, the Atlas’ Trevor Baptiste took home the night’s top Jim Brown Most Valuable Player award. It is the first time a Black player has won the title in the league’s five year history. Baptiste’s offensive performance paired with his mastery of the face-off earned him the honor.

Boardroom’s Shlomo Sprung sat down with PLL founder Paul Rabil to discuss the Fate of the Sport.