LeBron James Triple Logo Jumpman Makes History on Whatnot

The quest for history is finally over. Last night, during a break hosted by the platform Backyard Rips, the one-of-one LeBron James Triple Logo Jumpman finally surfaced during a live stream on Whatnot. Last month Drake purchased several 2020-2021 Flawless Basketball packs but came up empty-handed. The historic card is thought to be worth between $3-5 million.

Chelsea Finds New Owners with Todd Boehly-backed Group

After months, Chelsea finally has a clear path to new ownership. The club released an official statement on Friday declaring that the ownership group led by LA Dodgers‘ owner Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter, and Hansjoerg Wyss have emerged victorious. Approximately $3 billion of the sale price will be placed in a frozen account and the proceeds will go to charity, as promised by the club’s former owner Roman Abramovich. As part of the purchase, the new owners will earmark more than $2 billion for improvements to the club. The sale is contingent on UK government approval.

Snoop Dogg Dives Into BIG3 Basketball

Another day, another deal for Snoop Dogg. The D O double G announced on Friday that he is teaming up with Ken Howery, the co-founder of PayPal and a former US Ambassador, to join BIG3’s basketball ownership group. The two will acquire the Bivouac team outright. The news comes as the league expanded its ownership options to include opportunities to purchase into the front office via specially designated NFTs.

IDK Keeps Things Simple with New Album Drop

The DMV rapper tapped Kaytranada to produce his eight-song EP “Simple.” The collection weaves together an homage to his hometown, with each track named after a code word overheard in the streets where he grew up in Simple City. Boardroom went deep on the inspiration behind the album and how it adds to the daring rapper’s evolving sonic exploration.

Charles Oliveira Vacates UFC Title After Weigh-in

UFC 274 will truly be a multiverse of madness. On Friday, Charles Oliveira weighed in just .5 pounds over the lightweight threshold. He is forced to vacate his title as he prepares to battle Justin Gaethje. If Gaethje wins, he assumes the title – leaving legions of UFC fans eagerly anticipating tonight’s matchup. Boardroom has all the details to get you ready for the main event.

UnitedMasters Taps Hit-Boy to Provide Beats on New Marketplace

Having produced some of hip-hop’s best tracks, Hit-Boy has perfected the perfect recipe for a certified banger. The producer announced this week that he is teaming up with UnitedMasters to provide beats that can be used by up-and-coming artists. This is all part of a new beat marketplace that UnitedMasters is crafting. In addition to Hit-Boy, they’ve also attracted content from Turbo, David Morse, and Kato on the Track.