Real Madrid Clinches Champions League Crown

Vinicius Junior notched the match’s only goal at the 58-minute mark as Real Madrid took down Liverpool 1-0 in Paris. With the win, the club took home its 14th Champions League title. Real Madrid made efficient work, placing only four shots on goal, as compared to Liverpool’s 24, but one shot was all it took to make the difference in the match. The game drew support from around the world, including tweets in support of Real Madrid from NBA stars Luka Dončić, Trae Young, and Joel Embiid.

Harry Styles Notches Year’s Top Debut

It’s Harry’s House. The British singer’s third studio album dropped last week, and did numbers in its debut, catapulting it to the top of the charts. It moved 515,000 units and notched over 400 million streams on Spotify. Bad Bunny held steady at the number two spot. Styles announced this week that he added 15 additional shows to the New York and Los Angeles legs of his tour.

Wimbledon Takes Important Step Towards Equality

For many years, the purses in pro tennis have been equal in order to ensure that women are compensated at the same rate as men. This year’s Wimbledon tournament will take another step towards equality, eliminating the use of Miss/Mrs. when distributing the trophies. Tennis legend Chris Everett spoke out in support of the decision, noting that her 1981 title was awarded to Mrs. J.M. Lloyd despite the fact that she uses her maiden name professionally.

Woody Harrelson’s ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Wins Palm d’Or at Cannes

The stars are out in Cannes. The annual film festival is winding down and on Saturday, the jury awarded its top prize for this year’s films. Ruben Ostland took home his second Palm d’Or – following 2017’s The Square – for Triangle of Sadness, which features Woody Harrelson as a grizzled sea captain. Song Kang Ho and Zar Amir Ebrahimi took home the top acting awards.

Adidas Commits to Conservation with World Primeblue Kits

This weekend, MLS clubs are kicking off across the country. Everywhere, teams will sport fresh kits from adidas made of Parley Ocean Plastic, demonstrating the three stripes’ commitment to conservation. The recycled materials that make up the kits were collected from shorelines across the country. The move is part of MLS’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and accompanies a broader campaign run by the league.