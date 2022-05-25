LeBron James Teases Upcoming Documentary on Historic Nike Deal

Sunday marked the 19-year anniversary of LeBron James changing the shoe game forever. The then 18-year-old accelerated his prep-to-pro transition with the largest sneaker deal in history at the time of his signing with Nike. On the road to signing with the Swoosh, a Reebok exec offered James a $10 million check to turn down meetings with adidas and Nike, though the alleged move proved to be for naught. Now, King James has taken to his Instagram story to suggest that a documentary on the deal is in the works.

To celebrate the anniversary, Boardroom’s Nick DePaula dove into the details of the deal and the design of LeBron’s first signature shoe.

Kim Kardashian Becomes a Tastemaker in New Role with Beyond Meat

Entrepreneur, reality show star, Kim Kardashian’s resume is as long as a CVS receipt, but her newest deal marks a new chapter for the billion-dollar mogul. Kardashian is teaming up with Beyond Meat as the company’s first-ever Chief Taste Consultant. Several celebrities and athletes have teamed with the plant-based company through the years, including Chris Paul (who is also an investor), Snoop Dogg, and Kevin Hart.

Andreessen Horowitz Seeds $4.5B Crypto Fund

The first half of 2022 has demonstrated intense volatility in the crypto market. However, that has not dissuaded Andreessen Horowitz from betting big on alternative currency. CNBC reports that the investment firm has brought its total investment in crypto and the blockchain to $7.6 billion with a new $4.5 billion fund. The company confirmed that it was betting big amidst a bear market, noting that difficult times often raise the best possible opportunities. The news comes just days after Andreesen announced a $600 million gaming fund.

Pepsi Expands Contract with NFL, Ends Super Bowl Halftime Partnership

In February, the West Coast reigned supreme during the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. Pepsi and the NFL expanded their relationship with the new deal, which will include new NFL-specific products and other exciting collaborations, but is noticeably missing the sponsorship rights for the annual spectacle. Pepsi has served as the naming sponsor since 2013. Rumors of this news have swirled for months, with insiders placing a price tag of up to $50 million for the naming rights.

Gucci Goes Gamer with Newest Endeavor

School’s in session. Gucci announced that it is partnering with esports team Faceit for an all-new gamer academy. The one-year program offers an expanded curriculum that will equip aspiring gamers with a wide swath of tools to help them transition to the pros. From brand building to skill development to mental health and wellness practices, graduates will be prepared for any challenge that comes their way.

NFL Combine Set to Stay Put in Indianapolis

After an internal review by the league, the NFL announced on Tuesday that the 2023 and 2024 combines will remain in Indianapolis. The shield put the hosting duties to bid, with applications due in April. Insiders thought that the event was likely to head to Dallas or Los Angeles. Indy has hosted the event since 1987, and reports estimate that it sparks the local economy with $9.6 million annually.

Lupe Fiasco Heads Back to School for MIT Course

At the height of college graduation season, some people are already looking forward to next semester. One person running to the head of the class is Chicago rapper Lupe Fiasco. He is headed to Cambridge as part of MIT’s MLK Visiting Professor Program. Both the university and Lupe himself confirmed the news via Twitter, where he put it simply: “I’m going to teach Rap at MIT,” indicating that he’d confirm more details at a later date. The news comes as he prepares to debut his eighth studio album at the end of June.

Balenciaga Becomes Latest Luxury Brand to Accept Crypto

There’s a reason that Balenciaga is the hottest brand in the high fashion business. This week alone, the Paris-based luxury label unveiled its newest collaboration with adidas, launched its fashion show at the New York Stock Exchange, and, most recently, announced that it is jumping on the blockchain bandwagon. The Wall Street Journal reports that the brand will accept Bitcoin and Ethereum at select brick and mortar locations, joining Gucci and TAG Heuer which also recently made the move.