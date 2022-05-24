Candace Parker, Rafael Nadal Selected Among the Time 100

One of the year’s most influential lists was revealed on Monday. The “Time 100” identifies the individuals who have made the biggest waves throughout the worlds of business, culture, sports, and more throughout the past year. This year’s selection included a wide range of athletes, including Candace Parker, Rafael Nadal, Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, Alex Morgan, Eileen Gu, and Nathan Chen.

Issa Rae was also selected to the list. She chopped it up with KD and Eddie last year on The ETCs in advance of Insecure’s final season.

Colts Owner Jim Irsay Scoops Iconic Kurt Cobain Guitar at Auction for $4.5M

Through the years, Jim Irsay has assembled an unparalleled collection of sports and culture memorabilia. Now, the Colts’ owner has another item to add to the mix. Irsay secured the winning bid of $4.5 million for the guitar that Kurt Cobain played in the “Smells Like Teen Spirit” video. With the sale, the 1969 left-handed Fender Mustang guitar became the second-highest in history, after a different Cobain guitar went for $6 million in 2020. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Cobain’s family nonprofit that seeks to eliminate the stigma associated with mental health struggles.

Kanye West Teases Second Installment of McDonald’s Partnership

It feels fitting that Ye would quote himself as he teases an expanded business partnership, and that’s exactly what he did on Monday. The Chicago rapper captioned a photo of a redesigned McDonald’s burger packaging with a throwback to his “Gold Digger” lyrics, saying, “Next week it’s the fries.” With the reveal, Ye indicated that he has teamed up with Muji designer Naoto Fukasawa to reimagine the packaging for the Golden Arches. The news comes on the same day as Ye announced that he will release his first single from Donda 2, featuring a verse from XXXTentacion, who died in 2018.

Jimmy Butler Seeks to Expand BIG FACE with Trademark Filings

Heat star Jimmy Butler is known for his scrappy play and his commitment to the finest coffee. Butler notoriously harnessed his entrepreneurial spirit in The Bubble, selling $20 coffee to his fellow hoopers. Now, he’s set to expand his empire, as trademark attorney Josh Gerben reports that Butler has filed for a number of trademarks, including candy bars, sandwiches, cinnamon rolls, bagels, soft drinks, and more.

Sha’Carri Richardson Set to Sprint Towards Comeback at Prefontaine Classic

Last year, Sha’Carri Richardson was positioned to take a run at Florence Griffith Joyner’s long-standing record in the 100-meter dash. However, her dreams were dismantled by a positive drug test that showed evidence of cannabis use. Richardson spoke publicly on the matter, indicating she had used the substance in a state where it was legal to treat depression following the death of her birth mother. Since then, she became the subject of a documentary on her life, but, overall, she has been silent on the track…until now. Richardson is set to line up against gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah on Saturday, her first major race since her suspension.

Chanel, Ralph Lauren Post Positive Earnings Amidst Struggling Market

The stock market is an unpredictable place these days. However, for luxury brands, such as Chanel and Ralph Lauren, the market trends seem not to apply to company outlooks. Both brands reported positive growth last quarter. Ralph Lauren posted a net revenue that rose 18% to $1.52 billion, meanwhile Chanel reported final revenues for 2021 at $15.6 billion, up 49.6% compared to the previous year.

Arizona Cardinals Prepares for the “Hard Knocks” Treatment

Over the weekend, Kyler Murray was notably absent from OTAs, sparking questions about what may be next for the Cardinals’ star QB. Fans will be able to watch the drama unfold in real-time, HBO announced that the team will be the subject of the newest iteration of its hit show, Hard Knocks In Season. This will be the Cardinals’ first foray into the behind-the-scenes show, which has been running since 2001.