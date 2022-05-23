Serena Williams Rookie Card Shatters Women’s Record

In 1995, Serena Williams vaulted onto the professional tennis circuit; however, her first-ever NetPro card was not released until 2003. Now, Williams owns yet another record in the world of sports as a signed version of her inaugural collectible sold for $266,400 at Goldin Auctions over the weekend. The sale marked the single largest value ever paid for a women’s sports card, shattering the previous record – held by a different Williams card – nearly twofold.

Gary Vee and Snoop Close Out VeeCon with DoggFriends Reveal

The first-ever VeeCon has come to a close. The community conference, open to holders of the coveted VeeFriends NFT collection, took place in Minneapolis and attracted an all-star slate of speakers, from Pharrell to Beeple. On its final day, the festival founder Gary Vee and Snoop Dogg took the stage to announce a collab called “DoggFriends.” While details are scarce, Ros Gold-Onwude reports that the project is likely to have crossover unlocked by a VeeCon ticket and that full details are expected in the later summer months.

EA Hits the Market for Possible Sale

Change is in the air at EA. The wildly popular gaming company recently ended its nearly three-decade-long partnership with FIFA, and now online publication Puck reports that the company is looking into the possibility of a sale, hosting talks with potential suitors that include Amazon, Disney, and Apple. Industry rumors suggest that EA may be interested in a merger that would enable its current CEO to stay in the mix in the company’s next chapter.

Balenciaga & Adidas Collab Unveiled

After months of speculation, the Balenciaga collab with adidas is finally here. The collection was unveiled over the weekend and features two different styles that blend Balenciaga’s high-brow silhouettes with the three stripes’ classic markers. The Speed Sneaker retails for $900, while the Triple S will command $1100.

Nipsey Hussle’s Cannabis Doc Comes to YouTube

In life, Nipsey Hussle stayed true to his name. The LA rapper had multiple hustles beyond music that kept his portfolio diverse. In addition to his flagship store The Marathon, Nipsey developed a cannabis company with his brother, Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom. A new documentary captures the development of the endeavor, and with its YouTube premiere, his estate has announced that it will open The Marathon dispensary on June 18, which is expected to be the flagship of a growing franchise.

Supreme and Nike Drop Lookbook for New Line

It’s almost here. Pretty soon you’ll finally be able to cop the new Supreme and Nike collaboration. The new collection includes vibrant colors and a mix of fabrics, from standard-issue grey sweatsuits to purple corduroy matching kits. The spring capsule is set to drop on May 26.