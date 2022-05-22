The Notorious BIG Lives on in the Metaverse

May 21 would have marked The Notorious BIG’s 50th birthday. The Brooklyn rapper’s life was cut tragically short in 1997, but fans everywhere commemorated the day. Billboard reports that his estate is looking to partner with Burst Live Inc. and Surreal Events to create a realistic rendition of his life with “The Brook.” The Web3 offering will include a wide range of experiences from concerts to NFTs.

Boardroom caught up with Justin Tinsley, author of It Was All a Dream: Biggie and the World That Made Him in the most recent episode of Boardroom Book Club.

Amanda Nunes & Julianna Peña Set to Square Off in UFC 722

UFC is coming to Dallas this summer, and sitting at the top of the card is one of the most highly anticipated battles of the year. Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña will headline the event. Nunes is looking for redemption after she went down in the second round last December.

Miguel Takes Reigns as Creative Head at Web3 Studio T3MPO

Miguel will need a lot of coffee in the morning for his newest gig. The crooner was announced as the creative director of T3MPO, which describes itself “as a digital studio that creates web3 communities for A-List talent and brands.”. Appearing at VeeCon, he announced that he will debut a new NFT community entitled “S1C.”

Early Voting Gallops to Preakness Victory

The midterms may not be until November, but Early Voting was the talk of the town on Saturday. The horse took home The Preakness title, narrowly beating out Epicenter for the victory. This is the second consecutive second-place finish for Epicenter, which came in second at this year’s derby. Early Voting came out on top despite 7-2 odds.

Kendrick Lamar Nets Top Release of 2022

One week after Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers made its debut, Kendrick Lamar has sailed to the top of the charts. The double album move more than 286,000 copies in its first week, making it the most popular debut of 2022. Bad Bunny stayed strong at the second spot, adding an additional 175,000 copies to its monumental first week numbers.