Chris Bosh Goes Blonde with Dogfish Head

Since he officially retired from the NBA in 2019, Chris Bosh has remained busy. His most recent endeavor has him going blonde. The Miami Heat legend is teaming up with Delaware-based Brewery Dogfish Head for a new brew, “Bosh Blonde.” A portion of the proceeds will benefit Refresh Miami, a local non-profit with a mission to educate, inspire, and grow the Miami tech and startup community.

NaLyssa Smith Signs with Puma

The number two pick in the WNBA draft has found her sneaker home. Puma and NyLyssa Smith unveiled their new multi-year partnership on Friday. Smith becomes the fifth WNBA player on the Puma roster, joining Breanna Stewart, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Jackie Young, and Katie Lou Samuelson. In her debut games with the Fever, she has been wearing LaMelo’s Balls first shoe.

NBA Top Shot Cruises Past $1B in Sales

NBA Top Shot launched in October 2020. The marketplace features the most exciting plays in hoops. Last August, a LeBron James moment sold for a record-setting $230,000. The combination of big deals and standard sales alike has driven Top Shot’s parent company Dapper Labs to more than $1 billion.

Andreesen Horowitz Dives into Gaming with $600 Fund

Andreesen Horowitz is readying player one with its newest vertical, Games Fund One. The $600 million fund will enable investments in the infrastructure and personnel. With the innovations developed through the fund, Andreesen will be able to link companies across its expansive portfolio with revolutionary technologies to help build community and re-envision user interactions.

Seattle Storm Unveil State-of-the-art New Practice Facility Set to Open in 2024

Beginning in 2024, the Seattle Storm will have a new place to ball. The team announced that it is building a new state-of-the-art practice facility, which will include a 50,000 square-foot parcel, two side-by-side basketball courts, a players’ lounge, a nutrition center, and strength and conditioning spaces. The project is not only a huge commitment to women’s sports, but reflects a general investment in women. Currently, 85% of all project team members across all disciplines are women.

Trae Young and Trident Team up for Mental Health

May marks Mental Health Awareness Month, and as it begins to sunset, Trae Young is stepping up for a good cause. The Atlanta Hawks superstar announced that Trident has committed a $200,000 donation to Trae Young Family Foundation with the goal of highlighting the importance of mental health for all people. Recently, Young collaborated with Chloe Bailey and the Hawks for a teen chat centered around mental health as well.