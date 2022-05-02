Jackie Robinson’s All-Star Bat Fetches $1.08M at Auction

This marks 75 years since Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in the game of baseball. Robinson redefined history and opened a critical new chapter for the game, putting the remnants of his sporting legacy in very high demand to this day. Over the weekend, the bat that Robinson used in the 1949 All-Star Game was put up for sale by Goldin Auctions and fetched $1.08 million. Although it is not the highest amount paid for a bat – that honor belongs to a 1923 Babe Ruth bat that sold for $1.265 million – it is rare for them to go for north of $1 million.

Converse and pgLang Link for Custom Collection

We are less than two weeks away from the new Kendrick Lamar drop. In the run-up to the Pulitzer Prize winner’s fifth studio album, the pgLang camp teased an exciting collab with Converse. The capsule collection will feature the Converse Chuck Taylor Hi and Pro Leather Ox model, and leans into the pgLang’s foundational values of “curiosity, accessibility, and creativity.” The limited release will be available starting today, May 2.

Pusha T Claims Billboard’s Top Spot with ‘It’s Almost Dry’

Pusha T is back. His fourth studio album “It’s Almost Dry,” which features appearances from Kid Cudi, JAY-Z, and Lil Uzi Vert and is produced by Kanye West and Pharrell, dropped last week. Billboard reports that it moved the most units in its first week, with 55,000. Although three of his previous albums have made their way to the top 10, this is Pusha’s first appearance in the top spot. The news comes in the same week that Pusha was announced as a headliner for the return of Pharrell’s Something in the Water festival, which will take place in Washington, DC June 17-19.

Devin Booker Stays Fresh with Sweetgreen

The Suns take on the Mavericks tonight to tip off the Western Conference Semifinals. Phoenix is thrilled to have Devin Booker back in the lineup after a hamstring injury kept him sidelined for the bulk of the first round. Now, Book is extra committed to staying healthy following the announcement of his newest brand partnership with sweetgreen as part of its “Create Your Own” campaign. On Monday, the Suns’ guard joined Naomi Osaka as its second athlete ambassador as the company makes moves towards enhancing its footprint in sports.

Warren Buffett Sparks Pre-market Jump for Activision Blizzard

This weekend, legions of people flocked to Omaha for the in-person return of the Berkshire Hathaway meetings. While the event sparked limitless conversation about the future of the markets, Warren Buffet revealed one bet he was bullish on was Activision Blizzard. The 91-year-old Buffett indicated that Berkshire Hathaway increased its holdings in the gaming company in advance of its complete sale to Microsoft, totaling 9.5% of all shares. The stock was up nearly 3% in pre-market trading as a result of the news.

Apecoin Faces Volatile 24 Hours Following Otherside Sale

By some accounts, the Otherside land sale was a massive success, bringing in $561 million in less than 24 hours. However, it simultaneously sparked volatility in the market, spiking gas fees and setting its corresponding currency on a ride. In the last day, Apecoin spiked to $17.74 before dropping 14% to $15.31. The roller coaster is linked, in part, to the land sale, though experts cannot fully isolate the impact.

Supreme Debuts Nike Air Zoom Flight 95

Supreme is celebrating the onset of spring with a dreamy new collab. The company released teaser images for the upcoming Nike Air Zoom Flight 95s, which feature a bandana-theme detailing. The collection will include three colorways and will drop on May 5.