Lamar Jackson Wants to Know If ‘You 8 Yet?’

As Lamar Jackson begins to eye free agency at the end of this season, he’s ready for a huge contract to reflect his MVP stats. In the meantime, he’s cooking up a few projects off the field that continue to keep him busy. On Wednesday, Josh Gerben reported that Jackson filed a trademark application for a new restaurant – and affiliated merch – called “You 8 Yet?”

Lizzo Feels Good as Hell About HBO Documentary

Lizzo’s meteoric rise through music and entertainment is one of the greatest stories of the last few years. Now, the star is prepared to share her truth in a yet unnamed documentary set to premiere on HBO Max this fall. The film will chronicle her come up. The three-time Grammy winner announced the project on stage at the Warner Brothers Discovery Upfront presentation at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

Alex Rodriguez Backs PFL’s $30M Investment Round

A-Rod is no stranger to professional sports. The future Hall of Famer left an indelible mark on the sport of baseball and continues to fuel its popularity with his appearance in the booth on ESPN. Since retiring, he’s developed a robust investment portfolio that also includes the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx. Now, A-Rod is one of a series of investors banking on the future of martial arts with the Professional Fighters League. The PFL raised $30 million at a $500 million valuation. With the investment, Rodriguez will also claim a seat on the board of directors.

Buffalo Bills and the NFL Band Together for $400K Donation Following Racist Shootings

Over the weekend, a gunman walked into a Buffalo grocery store and opened fire, killing 11 people. The investigation revealed that he was motivated by racist ideology and targeted a store that was populated primarily by a Black clientele. On Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills Foundation and the NFL teamed up to donate $400,000 to an array of community organizations providing key resources in the wake of the tragedy, including the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund.

Harry Styles Brings Dazzling Show to Apple

We are less than 24 hours out from the new Harry Styles album, Harry’s House. On Friday, the former 1D frontman will bring his sparkling tour to Long Island’s UBS Arena for One Night Only in New York. This week he announced that he’s teaming with AppleTV to stream the performance, which will run live and replay several times in the days that follow.

Dominique Wilkins Dunks on Web3 for Charity

Ballerz, NFT Genius’s retro collection that taps into the nostalgia of the olden days of NBA Jam, is partnering with NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins on a one-of-one exclusive NFT. Wilkins’ mirror-image NFT will be auctioned along with several other items, including Dominique-signed memorabilia, IRL experiences with the Atlanta Hawks icon, and a Dapper Labs NFT package including rare packs from NBA Top Shot, NFL All Day, and $1,000 in Dapper Funds. The proceeds will benefit KultureCity, a nonprofit for sensory accessibility and acceptance that Wilkins chairs.

Rich Paul Tapped to Join Funko Board

Rich Paul is headed to the boardroom once again. The founder of Klutch Sports sits on a number of boards, including United Talent Agency and the Coliseum Acquisition Corporation. Now, he will be adding Funko to that list. The collectibles company is at a critical point in its organizational journey, as ACON Investments is in the process of selling off a chunk of shares to The Chernin Group, backed by Bob Iger.

Bob Iger Invests in Future of Food Delivery with GoPuff

In addition to his recent investment in Funko, Bob Iger is eyeing the future of food delivery with GoPuff. The $15 billion company currently commands a major market share of the delivery grocery market in the US and is in the midst of a major global expansion, which includes a partnership with the McLaren F1 team. In addition to Iger, Selena Gomez is also an investor.

TikTok Teases Tool that Will Credit Creators

Imagine being the brains behind a viral TikTok sensation and receiving none of the credit? This has been the norm since the dawn of the app, and Black creators have been disproportionately impacted by the situation. Now, TikTok is preparing to launch a series of tools that will assign credit for creative capital, including direct tags for the original version.

Christopher Walken Encourages You to Squirrel Away Savings with Acorns

Keen listeners will hear something familiar in the newest campaign from fintech company Acorns. Christopher Walken, the actor with one of the most iconic voices in Hollywood history, is the man behind the campaign’s starring squirrel, which encourages you to harness a collection of acorns in an effort to plant an oak. The app gamifies savings, and is driven by the motto: “From acorns, mighty oaks do grow!”