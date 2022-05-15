WNBA Commemorates Its First 25 Years with “As We Rise”

The WNBA season is in full swing. In the first week of action, the defending champion Chicago Sky looks to defend their title and Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi squared up in a classic matchup. Last night, the league premiered the new documentary As We Rise: 25 Years of the WNBA presented by Nike. The 60-minute film highlights the league’s evolution, spotlighting over 30 interviews with players and executives. It can be streamed on the NBA App.

Kendrick Lamar Elevates with ‘N95’ Video

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers has now been out for a few days and K-Dot keeps gifting the masses with content. The leading track according to Spotify streams is “N-95,” which has already notched 9.5 million plays. Kendrick released a corresponding video for the song directed by his pgLang partner Dave Free and features a cameo from his cousin Baby Keem, who has a few appearances on the double album. The video kicks off with a screen emblazoned with “THIS SHIT HARD” – a fitting double entendre that guides the visual.

Boardroom’s Megan Armstrong and Randall Williams share their first takes on the project.

Ethereum Gears up for Merge

After skyrocketing gas prices, the team behind Ethereum is taking matters into its own hands with a major merger. With the merge, it hopes to create a more streamlined experience and maximize efficiency. It was initially set to take place in June, but out of an abundance of caution, the project has been pushed a few months. The event will improve Ethereum’s position on the blockchain, decreasing the energy used to sustain it by 99.9%.

RTFKT Gets Physical with Takashi Murakami

When Nike bought RTFKT last year, it prepared to revolutionize the digital sneaker world. As the young project takes off, virtual sneakers have made a significant splash, with some listing for resale at values over six figures. In addition to their strides in the sneaker biz, RTFKT continues to innovate in the virtual and physical worlds. Most recently, the company teamed up with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami for the multi-platform project, “An Arrow Through History.” This week they collabed for the IRL iteration at the Gagosian Shop in New York City, where it will be on display through June 25.

Packers’ Aaron Jones Becomes the Newest Face of Oakleys

The Packers have had a monumentally busy off-season. The team welcomed back Aaron Rodgers while bidding a teary farewell to Davante Adams, but the backfield has stayed stacked thanks in large part to Aaron Jones. The late-round draft pick has made a huge impact on the team, and he’s prepared to block out any haters with his newest partnership with Oakley. He joins a number of NFL stars as brand ambassadors including Lamar Jackson, Derwin James, and Trevon Diggs.

Balenciaga Doubles Down on Equity Promise with Expanded NAACP Partnership

Balenciaga is debatably the world’s hottest label. The luxury brand is everywhere, from the runway to the lyrics of the newest Lizzo jam. This week, the Spanish-founded company enhanced its longstanding partnership with the NAACP. The multi-year commitment will enable educational opportunities, donations, and an expanded commitment to diversity and equity in their hiring practices.