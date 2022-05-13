Kendrick Lamar Drops Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

It’s been five long years since Kendrick Lamar dropped DAMN. While the Compton rapper didn’t leave his fans totally in the dark as he cast an occasional verse here and there and his masterful curation of 2018’s The Black Panther soundtrack, he stormed back on the scene with his much-anticipated double-album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The 18-song selection includes a number of features, including Baby Keem, Summer Walker, Sampha, and more.

This week, Boardroom has gone all-in on K-Dot, analyzing the visuals for pre-album drop, debating the best of the best of his discography, and examining his masterful moves through the merch world.

Elon Musk Declares Twitter Deal “On Hold”

Before solidifying his Twitter takeover, Elon Musk is demanding more information on the proliferation of fake accounts on the site. On Friday, the Tesla boss deemed the deal “on hold” until he was able to understand more after the company reported that 5% of its daily users are bot accounts. Musk maintains that he is “committed to the deal.” In response, the stock plummeted 18% in pre-market trading, according to CNBC. The Federal Trade Commission is also looking into Musk’s failure to disclose a stake in the company at the time of his bid.

Paige Bueckers and Overtime Takeover Women’s Basketball Showcase

Paige Buckets is one of the greatest players in the college game. Now, she is teaming up with Gatorade and Overtime for the upcoming women’s basketball showcase in Atlanta. The event will feature 15 of the best high school basketball players in the nation and Bueckers will serve as the de facto master of ceremonies. She will also host Paige Buecker’s Film School in which she will sit down with players 1-on-1 and discuss the various skills required to succeed at the next level.

MLB and Sorare Reimagine Fantasy Baseball

Following in the footsteps of the sweeping success of NFT-driven fantasy soccer, Sorare is heading to the MLB. On Thursday, the MLB announced that Sorare will serve as its official NFT Baseball Game Partner, and together they will launch a revolutionary fantasy baseball experience this summer. The announcement is part of the MLB’s ongoing efforts to reinvigorate fan engagement by creating new opportunities for those at home to connect with their favorite teams and players. Details of the game will unfold as it gets closer to its release.

“Fendace” Collection Luxuriously Spins Fendi and Versace Together

Two luxury fashion powerhouses are coming together for the ultimate collection. “Fendace” is here – a powerful collaboration between Fendi and Versace. Fendi’s Artistic Director is quick to point out that it is less of a collab and more of a “swap” – noting, “it’s all done out of friendship.” The collection was teased at Milan Fashion Week and features a range of ready-to-wear items that blend the brands’ signature gold and Fs.

UFC & Miami Open Drive Endeavor’s $1.47B Quarter

Live events are back, and Endeavor is profiting immensely from their return. In its most recent earnings report, the company posted a $1.47 billion dollar quarter, marking a nearly 38% year-over-year increase. The success of the UFC, the Miami Open, and its hospitality subdivision On Location drove profits. With the news, the company’s full-year projections increased from $5.2 billion to $5.5 billion.

FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Buys $648M Stake in Robinhood, Struggling Stock Soars 20%

After surging onto the market, Robinhood has hit a snafu. After losing 1 million users, Robinhood saw its volume plummet and was forced to make difficult decisions for the future of the business. This week, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried made a bet on the financial platform, investing $648 million and acquiring a 7.6% stake in the company. In response, the stock surged 20%.

Shawn Mendes Unveils Sustainable Partnership with Tommy Hilfiger

Last Monday, Shawn Mendes channeled his inner Gaston on the red carpet of the Met Gala with a Tommy Hilfiger drip. The appearance sparked rumors that the “Stitches” singer was set to announce a more official partnership. On Thursday, Mendes revealed that he is teaming up with the brand for a new sustainable initiative, which will “reimagine Tommy classics using more sustainable materials,” and that Hilfiger will donate to a $1 million effort to green his upcoming Wonder: The World Tour.