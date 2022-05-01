Otherside Sells Out with Record-setting $310M Mint

Yuga Labs is continuing its massive year of innovation. Thus far in 2022, the company behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club purchased CryptoPunks, minted its own cryptocurrency with ApeCoin, and last night, it officially launched its newest Web3 adventure. Otherside — the revolutionary metaverse project, which promises to disrupt the functionality of metaverse – sold $310 million in deeds. However, the internet quickly responded with frustration, following astronomical gas fees affiliated with the project. Boardroom will continue to stay on top of the latest developments.

Kobe Bryant’s Game-worn Rookie Jersey Heads to Auction

Today marks what would have been Gianna Bryant’s 16th birthday. Nike is marking the date by releasing the first pair of Kobe 6s under the new agreement with Vanessa Bryant and the Kobe Bryant estate. The legacy of the Mamba and the Mambacita lives on forever. Elsewhere, SCP Auctions is prepared to release a photo-matched Kobe rookie jersey, which is expected to yield at least $3 million. The current jersey record sits at $3.69 million from a May 2021 sale of a signed Bryant rookie jersey.

SZA Sources Natural Inspiration for Crocs Collection

Kim Kardashian may have leaked SZA’s most recent project. Last year, SZA asked her fans if they would buy custom Crocs, and the answer was an overwhelming yes. Now, with the line set to drop in early May, Kim K offered a sneak peek of an advanced version. The woodgrain Crocs feature Jibbitz that draw inspiration from nature as well, including mushrooms and a recycling symbol. SZA joins Post Malone, Justin Bieber, and Diplo as celebs with their own collections.

Seattle Storm Ushers in Climate Arena Era with Commemorative Ticket

Jewell Lloyd, Sue Bird, and Breanna Stewart are set to tip off the Seattle Storm’s 2022 season this Friday, May 6. While the faces will be familiar with this year’s squad, their home court has a new name – with the Climate Pledge Arena. In order to commemorate the new era, the team announced that the first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a numbered ticket.

Off-White Taps Ibrahim Kamara As New Art and Image Director

With the tragic passing of Virgil Abloh, Off-White has found its next creative lead, Ibrahim Kamara. While this will be a new position for Kamara, it is not his first collab with Off-White, as he fostered a personal and professional relationship with Virgil and the label through the years. In an official statement on Instagram, the brand’s CEO marked the news, saying Kamara will be responsible for “taking on the next chapter of Off-White™ together, always remembering the groundbreaking creativity and values that Virgil had at heart and that are the core of our brand.”



