Kobe Bryant’s Rookie Playoff Jersey Commands $2.73M

All eyes have been on the SCP Auction’s sale of the only confirmed rookie playoff jersey worn by the late, great Kobe Bryant. Bids had eclipsed $1.5 million in the days leading up to the final gavel, but it turns out that collectors were only getting started. At the sale’s close, the jersey had fetched a winning bid of $2,735,546, making it the third highest price paid for a jersey behind Maradona ($8.8 million) and Babe Ruth ($5.64). The item was game-matched and confirmed to have been worn on at least five occasions.

Sue Bird Leaps Into Crypto with Coinbase

Coinbase is all in on the WNBA. The crypto company announced last month that it had increased its investment in the ecosystem of the league. This week, they added to those efforts, revealing Sue Bird as its most recent ambassador. The Seattle Storm star joins Jalen Green and Kevin Durant as part of Coinbase’s bench of ballers.

Jalen Green Goes Global with East Asia Super League Investment

Jalen Green is proud of his Filipino heritage. Now, the Houston Rockets hooper is linking up with the East Asia Super League as its newest global ambassador. Earlier this season, Green and the Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson made history as the first two Filipino stars to face each other in an NBA game.

Lil Baby Set to Premiere New Film at Tribeca Festival

Lil Baby has staged a massive come-up through the years. The Atlanta rapper made the leap from hometown hustler to international star. Now a documentary lays out the journey and will premiere at this week’s prestigious Tribeca Film Festival, which kicks off this Wednesday. Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby is directed by Karam Gill, who also was the man behind last year’s Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Aliyah Boston Celebrates Namesake Day in St. Thomas

Happy Aliyah Boston day to all who celebrate. The Naismith College Player of the Year returned to her hometown of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands where she was honored with a day all of her own. June 4 will mark Aliyah Boston day from here on out, as the University of South Carolina star will bring more opportunities for young girls in hoops to the island.

J. Cole and the Canadian Elite Basketball League Net Bleacher Report Deal

J. Cole is back on the hardwood. The Dreamville rapper linked with the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s Scarborough Shooting Stars. After his first games, Bleacher Report jumped in, lending a broadcast deal to the games and bringing the Canadian roundball action directly to fans for one night only. Cole’s Shooting Stars took on the Hamilton Honey Badgers in their home opener, losing 69-84. The games have been attracting attention both via streaming and IRL, as Drake rolled up for the event.