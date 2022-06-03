LeBron James Leaps to Billionaire Status 

The list of LeBron James’ extracurriculars runs longer than an overeager high school student. From his Nike contract to his SpringHill Productions, James always has a million projects cooking, and it is literally paying off. James was declared the NBA’s first active billionaire by Forbes. Michael Jordan is the only other hooper to reach this coveted status, but he didn’t cross the threshold until a decade following his retirement.

Carmelo Anthony Pours Into New Wine Label Seventh Estate

What do Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, and Carmelo Anthony have in common? In addition to being generational hoopers, each has channeled their love for wine into an up-and-coming business venture. Of those, Melo was one of the earliest to the game. Now, he’s launching his own label Seventh Estate. It will debut its first release, Oath of Fidelity, later this year.

Nike Co-founder Phil Knight Submits $2B Bid for Blazers

Nike co-founder Phil Knight is known for his big-dollar donations to the athletic departments of his alma maters at the University of Oregon and Stanford. Now the Shoe Dog has submitted a bid to enter the pro-sports ownership ranks. The Portland Trailblazers confirmed that Knight bid for the team, which is not currently for sale. Reports estimate the value of the bid, which he placed in partnership with Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky, to be around $2 billion.

Donovan Mitchell, Adidas Team up for Rucker Park Takeover

The Spida is coming to New York City. Donovan Mitchell announced on Thursday that Team adidas will take over Rucker Park’s legendary street ball series this summer. The official partnership will focus on the game, while also offering corresponding community outreach throughout the summer series.

Lisa Salters Inks a Multi-year Extension with ESPN

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is in the books, and the Celtics staged a dramatic comeback on the road to go up 1-0 on the Warriors. The broadcast included on-point analysis from ABC’s on-court reporter, Lisa Salters. The gig arose on the same day as she secured a multi-year extension with ESPN, which will place her on the sidelines of NBA and NFL games for years to come. She maintains her reign as the network’s longest-serving NFL sideline reporter with the extension.

Ric Flair is a Natural for the Documentary Treatment

The Nature Boy is one of wrestling’s most iconic figures. The WWE announced that it is working on a two-hour documentary about the life and times of Ric Flair. The film, which is being produced in collaboration with Flair and FOX Sports reporter Tom Rinaldi, will reveal some never-before-known facts about the rise and relevance of the wrestling icon.

Cleveland Cavaliers Tap Daniel Arsham for New Branding Blitz

What is old is new again in Cleveland. On Thursday, the Cavs revealed exclusively to Boardroom that they are giving their logos and branding a facelift for the upcoming season. The new logos, designed by the team’s creative director Daniel Arsham, give the Cavs a fresh look with a subtle nod to the past. The revised logo utilizes the deep gold of the LeBron era, switching in for the mustard yellow of recent years. Later this summer, the team will reveal its Statement, Icon, and Association jerseys.

Lonzo Ball Launches NFT with Michael Jordan’s HEIR, Inc.

Heir, Inc has taken off. The Web3 community platform created by Michael Jordan and his son Jeffrey, launched its first athlete membership NFT on Tuesday. The collection tips its hat to the newest generation of Chicago Bulls stars, as it features Bulls guard and HEIR investor Lonzo Ball. HEIR worked in partnership with Chicago legend – and former Kanye West collaborator – Don C to create the artwork for the limited release.

Overtime Elite and Shopify Power up the Next Generation of Creators

Young hoopers who join the innovative Overtime Elite open the doors to a whole world of new possibilities. Now, with the help of Shopify, they will be able to launch their own brands, establishing themselves as young entrepreneurs. Bryce Griggs, Jalen Lewis, Jai Smith, Jahzare Jackson, and Ausar and Amen Thompson will launch their direct-to-consumer brands through Shopify’s new creator program. While they are the first OTE stars to do this, they’ll follow in the footsteps of NBA great Jimmy Butler, who utilized the platform to launch his BIGFACE coffee brand.