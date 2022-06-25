Megan Rapinoe Makes Impassioned Remarks as Roe v. Wade Overturned

The Supreme Court delivered its long-awaited decision in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The nation’s highest court delivered a debilitating blow to reproductive rights on Friday as it decided 6-3 in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade, which enabled safe and legal access to abortion in the United States. OL Reign and USWNT superstar Megan Rapinoe has never been one to hold back on her thoughts. With swollen eyes, Rapinoe addressed the decision and expressed the sadness and fear that it inspired. Rapinoe pointed out that as a cis-gender, rich, white woman, she was minimally impacted by the new law of the land, but cites the debilitating and lasting effects it will have for many, especially low-income people of color. She also noted that she sees the decision as an open door to a future attack on gay rights by the Court.

“Pro-Choice means that you get to choose. Pro-Choice allows other people to be pro-life if that is what works for them, or that is what their beliefs are, or if that is where they’re at in their life. Pro-life doesn’t allow anybody to make a choice.”

WNBA AND NBA Release Joint Statement on Dobbs Decision

As several individual athletes made their sadness and frustration about the Supreme Court decision known, the WNBA and NBA teamed up to release a joint statement on the matter. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expressly confirmed their beliefs that individuals should have autonomy over their bodily decision-making. Additionally, they announced that the two leagues will advocate for gender and health equity by “ensuring our employees have access to reproductive health care, regardless of their location.”

Lizzo Pledges $500K of Tour Profits to Planned Parenthood

Like many others, Lizzo could not hold back her disappointment in the nation’s highest court. The star pointed out that Black women have long been subject to barriers to maternal healthcare, and pledged to do her part to support expanded access to high quality care. She committed $500,000 of her upcoming tour proceeds to Planned Parenthood, announcing that LiveNation will match the amount, bringing the total to $1 million. Additionally, she launched the “Bans Off My Body” petition, which also offers her fans a simple way to identify volunteer opportunities to help provide access to reproductive healthcare.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Announces Employee Policy Granting Access to Abortion

With the Supreme Court decision, there are now 13 states that have trigger laws, making abortion immediately illegal. In the wake of the news about Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Lauren Hobart, President and CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods announced that the company will allot up to $4,000 for an employee — or his or her spouse or dependent — who seeks an abortion, but must travel across state lines to secure safe and legal access.

NWSL Players Association Issues Call to Action

The NWSLPA joined WNBA and NBPA in issuing an official statement to speak out following the Supreme Court decision. In the release, the NWSLPA strongly condemned the decision and promised to “support the work that is again necessary to liberate all of us from today’s devastating ruling.” Several of the league’s stars expressed their sadness and commitment to fighting for reproductive rights. Orland Pride star Sydney Leroux tweeted, “You ban abortion before you ban guns because you care more about an unborn child than children being killed at school? Make it make sense.”

Athletes and Celebrities Speak Out in Favor of Reproductive Rights

Following the decision, countless athletes and celebrities took to Twitter to express their shock and disappointment with the news. Everyone from Sue Bird to Billie Jean King, Taylor Swift to Mariah Carey, Kyrie Irving to Jae Crowder made their sentiments known. Bird simply tweeted, “Gutted.” Meanwhile, Crowder pointed to raising a daughter and that the decision made him “confused, sad, and angry.”