Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, and Top NBA Draft Salaries

The NBA Draft changes lives overnight. Top picks Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, and Jabari Smith Jr. were the first three picks in the draft, and the entire first round has had their salaries revealed. Sportico reported that a two-year contract would see Banchero earn $22.4M, Holmgren make $20M, and Smith receive $18M. If teams sign the players to 4-year deals with a team option, the numbers increase to $49.5M, $44.3M, and $39.8M, respectively.

Bumble Signs 50 Female Athletes to NIL Deals

Title IX’s 50th anniversary is benefitting 50 new collegiate athletes. Social networking and dating app Bumble is signing female athletes to NIL deals as part of a new “50for50” program. The initiative will feature recipients from state colleges, HBCUs, and more becoming Bumble ambassadors on their respective campuses.

Azzi Fudd Reveals Custom Curry Brand x TIAA Sneaker

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd is stepping on inequality. On Instagram, Fudd revealed Under Armour created her shoe under the brand of Stephen Curry in collaboration with insurance company TIAA. The $1,000 sneaker’s purpose highlights women having 30% less income in retirement than men and will give proceeds to the Equity Project with the Women’s Sports Foundation.

Mighty Jaxx Toys Around in the Metaverse

Mighty Jaxx toys are going digital. After producing millions of collectibles and lifestyle products, the toy company is now incorporating blockchain into its business. Each toy will feature a near-field communication chip, allowing the company to issue and validate unique, tamperproof certificates for every product. NFTs of their products will grant access and the opportunity to own physical versions.

Cristiano Ronaldo Partners with Binance to Create First NFTs

Ronaldo is giving his fans a chance to own part of his legacy. The soccer megastar announced a partnership with international crypto online exchange company Binance to create his first collection of NFTs. Ronaldo is the most-followed person on Instagram with 459 million followers, and his NFTs are expected to go on sale before the year ends.

Jake Paul Returns to Boxing Against Tommy Fury on Aug. 6

Jake Paul will finally face a professional boxer. The social media star announced he will headline a bout at Madison Square Garden against longtime rival, Tommy Fury. Additionally, Paul said that Amanda Serrano will join in a co-main event against Brenda Carabajal. Paul was scheduled to fight Fury on December 18, 2021, but fought ex-UFC star Tyron Woodley instead due to injury.

Netflix Exploring Ad-Driven Subscription Tier

Netflix users should prepare for commercials. Netflix Co-Chief Executive Ted Sarandos confirmed that the platform is speaking to companies to enter the advertising industry. The Wall Street Journal reports that the streaming service wants to offer an ad-supported subscription tier due to falling subscriber counts and its stock plummeting to its lowest point since 2004.