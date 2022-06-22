Naomi Osaka Launches Media Company With LeBron James

Naomi Osaka is tackling issues in her style. The tennis superstar recently announced her Hana Kuma media company in partnership with LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s Springhill Company. Hana Kuma translates to “flower bear” in Japanese. The company is set to produce television shows and movies focusing on scripted and unscripted shows, documentaries, anime, and branded content that tackles serious issues in an educational, lively manner. SpringHill will help finance and produce the upcoming projects.

Rob Gronkowski Retires From NFL With $70M in Career Earnings

Rob Gronkowski is hanging up his cleats. After ten seasons in the NFL, Tom Brady’s favorite target is walking away from the game of football. His second retirement is likely to be his final bow. Gronk leaves the game $70 million richer with many accolades to follow, including four Super Bowl rings, 9,286 yards (No. 5 all-time), and 92 touchdowns (No. 3 all-time) at the tight end position. Plus, the big man has racked up an extensive portfolio off the field as well, including brand endorsements with CBDMedic, Nike, Visa, Lyft, Tide, and BodyArmor.

Elon Musk’s $44B Twitter Bid Receives Official Approval

$44 billion later, Twitter’s board has unanimously recommended shareholders complete Elon Musk’s acquisition of the company. The deal is set to close in 2022, with Musk having ambitions to take the company private at $54.20 per share. Once finalized, the primary goals of Elon taking over Twitter include terminating as many bot accounts as possible, financing the company’s debt, and having 80% of North America on the platform.

Abraham Ancer is Joining LIV Golf

Abraham Ancer is improving his quality of life. The former PGA Tour member and the 20th-ranked golfer has announced that he is joining LIV Golf. LIV is backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and has already snared high-profile players such as Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Brooks Koepka, and Dustin Johnson. Ancer recently spoke with Boardroom and discussed aspirations of playing for bigger purses upwards of $25 million.

Tyrese Maxey Eyes New Business with Trademark Filings

Tyrese Maxey is expanding his brand. The energetic Philadelphia Sixers guard recently filed a trademark that covers brand development services under his name. In 2021, Maxey trademarked the term “One Percent” in hopes of opening basketball camps under the brand.

Embrace Power and Speed in the Recently Released Jordan Zion 2

Zion Williamson is returning from injury in style. Zion will return to the court in the 2021-2022 season in his new Jordan Brand signature shoe, the Zion 2. The sneaker combines new Nike zoom technology in the heel units to contain explosive movements while aesthetically paying homage to the brand’s looks in the late 80s and early 90s. Images of Zion in the “Prism” colorway of the sneaker show a new ripped physique, indicating that he’ll be in peak form next season.

Enter the Metaverse With Mark Zuckerberg’s Prototypes

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is getting us ready to enter the metaverse. Zuckerberg showed off Meta headset prototypes for the social media company that takes users into virtual reality. After completed, the units will feature high-resolution displays, depth perception technology, and more in a thin and comfortable unit. Release dates for functioning models are still currently unknown.

Obamas Ink Multi-Year Audible Deal After Spotify Departure

Barack and Michelle Obama’s podcasting careers aren’t over yet. After ending a three-year deal with Spotify signed in 2019, Obama’s production company “Higher Ground” conveyed a new contract to resume producing audio content with Amazon-owned company Audible. However, the finances and terms of the agreement remain confidential at this time.