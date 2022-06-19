Pharrell Surprises Five HBCU Students, Cancels Their Debt

With the return of the Something in the Water Festival, Pharrell had quite the weekend. This year’s festival kicked off in a new location, moving from Virginia Beach to Washington, DC. Elsewhere in the Capital, five young leaders from HBCUs sat on a panel about the student debt crisis for the NAACP. There, they were surprised by the news that Pharrell would pay off each of their student loans in an act meant to help boost them into their next chapter. In a message, the rapper and producer encouraged the Biden administration to make good on its promise to cancel student debt.

Brittney Griner Rally Set for Monday June 20

The rally cry has been the same for the last 122 days: Free BG. As she remains detained in Russia, Brittney Griner’s legions of supporters continue to do anything and everything that they can to bring the Phoenix Mercury star home. On Monday, Faith for Black Lives scheduled a rally in her honor, set to take place at 4 PM EST on W. 125th Street in Harlem.

Charitable Bid for Lunch with Warren Buffett Smashes Record at $19M

How much would you spend to sit down with arguably the best financial mind in America? One bidder answered this question to the tune of $19 million. The proceeds of the auction will go to Glide, a San Francisco-based nonprofit that benefits the homeless. The winning bid smashed a previous record for a meal with a famous person, which was previously $4.6 million. The lucky winner will have the opportunity to select seven friends to break bed with the Omaha-based billionaire at New York’s legendary Smith & Wollensky.

America Celebrates Juneteenth, Athletes Weigh in on the Importance

For only the second time, Juneteenth will be recognized as a federal holiday this year. The day marks the official end of slavery, marking the true independence day. In celebration, Boardroom sat down with several athletes to discuss when they first became aware of the holiday, what it means to them, and much more.

Bitcoin Dips Under $19K for the First time Since December 2020

What is going on with crypto? As the fiat market struggled, the crypto market followed in step. Bitcoin dipped below $19,000 for the first time in 18 months, while Ethereum also fell below $1,000. One exception to the crypto crash? Dogecoin increased 8% after Elon Musk expressed continued faith in the cryptocurrency.

Earlier this year, Boardroom spoke with Dogecoin founder Billy Marcus about the currency and the Elon effect.