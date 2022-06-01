Jaylen Brown Becomes Donda Sports’ First Active NBA Athlete

Jaylen Brown’s tenacious play has been a key factor in bringing the Boston Celtics to the 2022 NBA Finals. In advance of Thursday’s tip-off against the Warriors, the Celtics wing announced that he has joined Kanye West’s Donda Sports. The news comes just days after LA Rams All-Pro defender Aaron Donald told the I Am Athlete podcast that he also signed with the agency. Brown is currently a sneaker free agent.

WNBA and U.S. Bank Invest in Women with New Mentoring Initiative

U.S. Bank is all in on the WNBA. The Minneapolis-based bank established itself as one of the league’s Changemaker sponsors, joining Nike, Google, AT&T, and others as major companies that were committed to the ongoing growth and development of the W. In its most recent move, U.S. Bank announced She’s Invested: Supporting Emerging Female Leaders. The 10-week program will work with 30 up-and-coming leaders to provide mentoring and financial education, focusing on women of color from HBCUs and institutions in California.

Lewis Hamilton Goes Glam with Maison Valentino

Lewis Hamilton is having a difficult F1 season, but off the track, he continues to thrive. The seven-time championship driver announced a new collaboration with Maison Valentino, DI.VAs – “different values.” Hamilton will serve as the face for the Italian luxury label’s Pink PP Campaign. Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli co-signed the partnership, saying, “As a DI.VAs testimonial, [Hamilton] stands for diversity, equality and, most of all, love.”

Nicki Minaj Bets on Maxim

The Barbs have a new favorite magazine. Nicki Minaj announced on Monday that she is joining Maxim magazine as its newest creative director. In addition, she will join MaximBet as an investor, special advisor to the board, and global ambassador. Minaj is no stranger to breaking through male-dominated industries and will help MaximBet appeal to a new market of women. As creative director at the magazine, Minaj will oversee content curation. She follows in the footsteps of Cardi B, who took on a similar role at Playboy, sparking a huge increase in profits for the brand.

Stanford’s Rose Zhang Becomes Adidas’ First-ever Individual NIL Athlete

It pays to be number one. Stanford’s Rose Zhang is hot off of a national championship and was designated this year’s winner of the ANNIKA Award, given to the top player in the college game. Now, she is adidas’ first-ever individual NIL athlete. Zhang has a stacked NIL portfolio that includes Callaway, Beats by Dre, and others. Recently, Zhang’s teammate Rachel Heck was named as Nike’s first female golf NIL athlete.

Jonas Brothers Scribe the Future of Fan Engagement

The Jonas Brothers made an indelible impact on pop music, and now they are spearheading a new way for big-name stars to connect with their fans. On Tuesday, they announced that they are launching Scribe, a new company that will utilize text messaging to provide fans with access to exclusive content and opportunities from their favorite artists, athletes, and celebrities. The subscription service will empower celebs to bypass the fees affiliated with the Google and Apple app stores, creating more direct pathways to their fans.

Carmelo Anthony, Jared Goff Harvest New Investment Opportunity

Carmelo Anthony, Jared Goff, Trea Turner, and Kemba Walker want you to improve your eating game. The all-star slate of athletes are the newest investors in Daily Harvest, the food delivery service, and will serve as part of the company’s new “Eat the Solution” campaign. Patricof Co. led the investment round.

RedBird Capital Makes $1.3B Move for AC Milan

American investment in European soccer is on the rise. RedBird Capital became the newest member of the exclusive club taking its money overseas, securing its $1.3 billion bid for AC Milan. The 2021-2022 Serie A champs previously were pursued by Investcorp, but the deal fell through. RedBird is also a partial investor in the Fenway Sports Group, which has a deep portfolio of sporting investments, including Champions League finalist Liverpool.