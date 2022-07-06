Rihanna Emerges as America’s Youngest Self-Made Female Billionaire

Rihanna can talk that talk when it comes to being America’s youngest self-made woman billionaire. According to Forbes newest list of “America’s Richest Self-made Women,” the Savage x Fenty CEO has a net worth of $1.4 billion placing her at #21 on the list. The 34-year-old global icon surpassed mogul Kim Kardashian as the youngest member of the over-billion club. While Rihanna has amassed enormous album sales, streams, and tour dollars throughout her career, her retail lines are responsible for launching her to billionaire status. Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner, and Serena Williams each claimed a spot on the Forbes list.

Stephen Curry Finals Jersey Auctions for $203,330

Even when he’s not trying, Stephen Curry still scores from a distance. The four-time NBA champion and reigning Finals MVP just had his Game 1 finals jersey sell for $203,330. NBA Auctions fielded 101 bids for the piece of history. In the last year alone, Curry has netted the three-point record, a championship, and the Finals MVP, driving the demand for his collectibles in an otherwise flailing market.

Lamar Jackson’s New Trademark Wants You to “TRUZZ” and Believe

Big TRUZZ could rake in some big bucks. Baltimore Ravens All-Pro QB Lamar Jackson has filed paperwork to trademark the name “TRUZZ” given to him by former Ravens running back Mark Ingram. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben shared that Jackson plans to use the term in both music and film production. The news comes shortly after Jackson filed another set of trademarks for what appears to be an upcoming restaurant project called “You 8 Yet?”

Michael Jordan Soars onto NBA 2K23 Special Edition Covers

Is MJ the basketball GOAT? While the debate rages on, NBA2K23 honored His Airness in its upcoming cover. With a play on numbers, 2K recently announced number 23 as the special edition NBA 2K23 cover athlete. The cover marks Jordan’s fourth appearance, putting him only behind Philadelphia Sixers guard Allen Iverson for all-time appearances, who has graced the cover a record five times.

Kid Cudi’s Debut Mixtape Hits Streaming

In 2008, Kid Cudi’s A Kid Named Cudi mixtape blasted into orbit. However, since its launch fans have had to secure streams from far corners of the internet. Now the collection of records has finally landed on Earth’s most popular streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music. Cudi announced the drop on Twitter two days short of the project’s 14th anniversary, sharing that the project will feature a new intro and an updated mix and master.

G-League Overhaul Results in New Names and New Homes

Some of the most popular G-League teams are getting an overhaul. The LA Clippers affiliate revealed a rebrand from Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario to simply the Ontario Clippers. Elsewhere, Marc Spears reports that the G-League Ignite team is on the move from Walnut Creek, CA to Henderson, NV, placing the team 20 minutes from the Las Vegas strip. The Ignite will be welcomed home by their new arena, The Dollar Loan Center, which opened just four months ago.

Stranger Things Eclipses 1 Billion Hour Mark

Have you binged Season 4 of Stranger Things? If so, you’re in good company. In the 28 days since its release, the wildly popular series eclipsed one billion viewing hours on the Netflix platform. The achievement breaks the record for an English language series and places it second all-time, putting it just behind Squid Game. The numbers serve as a spot of good news for Netflix, which has struggled in 2022 with lagging subscription numbers and suffering stock prices.

Ed Sheeran Gets Sustainable with New Clothing Collab

Ed Sheeran is using his massive platform for a good cause. The British crooner is teaming up with Lucy & Yak for a new, sustainable clothing line. The collection includes jeans, hoodies, bucket hats, and more ranging from $26 to $77. The pieces include artwork from his = album including its signature butterfly. To mark the collection, Sheeran is asking friends and fans alike to record covers of some of his biggest hits, which will be amassed for the campaign.