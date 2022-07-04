Jack Harlow Drops Exclusive KFC Merch

No matter how famous he gets, Jack Harlow stays true to Kentucky. Earlier this year, Harlow debuted his signature meal with the fast-food giant, but now the Louisville native revealed the most recent chapter in his collaboration with KFC with an exclusive merch drop. The line includes t-shirts, hoodies, and hats and is available exclusively on his website.

NWSL Prepares for 2024 Expansion

The NWSL is on the rise. The league commissioner Jessica Berman confirmed that it is looking to expand in the coming years. Berman indicated that the NWSL is looking to add two new teams to its roster. She signaled that one of those is likely to be the Utah Royals, which moved from Salt Lake to Kansas City in 2020. Earlier this year, David Blitzer bought into the MLS team Real Salt Lake, which maintained the naming rights of the Royals with the move. If the expansion becomes official, Blitzer’s sports portfolio will expand even further.

Disney Goes Couture with Givenchy Collab

There’s nothing cruel about Givenchy’s latest collab with Disney. Inspired by 101 Dalmations, the French fashion house unveiled a new collection merging classic film with classic fashion. The line includes ready-to-wear items including apparel, bags, shoes, and jewelry. Disney is all-in on high-end offerings these days, having just sold out a $110,000 tour of its parks worldwide to 75 lucky fans.

Birmingham Stallions Take Home USFL Title

The USFL season has come to a close. The other professional football league crowned Birmingham Stallions champs on Sunday. The Stallions beat the Philadelphia Stars in a gripping 33-30 final. The USFL launched this season after being dormant for nearly 40 years, attracting big numbers and high-level play.

OpenSea Co-founder Announces Departure

NFT sales marketplace OpenSea has had a wild year thus far. After kicking off 2022 by posting record-setting sales, the hiccup in the crypto and NFT markets has impacted the business. OpenSea cofounder Alex Atallah announced via Medium that he will leave the company, effective July 30. He identified the strong team that the company has built as a sign for his next chapter. Atallah will remain on the company’s board following his departure.