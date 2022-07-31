Jake Paul Fight Cancelled as Hasim Rahman Jr. Fails to Make Weight

Jake Paul‘s quest to remain undefeated will need to wait a little longer. Paul’s upcoming fight against Hasim Rahman Jr. was called off after Rahman Jr. failed to make weight. He had signed a contract to step into the ring at 200 pounds but was unable to get under 215. The highly anticipated event was scheduled for August 6 at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden.

OVO Teams up with the Toronto Raptors for “Off Court Essentials”

In addition to his mom and his bed, Drake loves the Toronto Raptors. Thus, it’s not surprising that OVO has tapped the team for its next collab. The collection includes hoodies, polos, and hats and runs between $68-158 and is available at Real Sports. The OVO label has doubled down on the home teams recently, also unveiling a collab with Toronto FC.

Katy Perry Gets Spirited with $4M Seed Round

Katy Perry is the newest entertainer jumping into the beverage game. The pop star co-founded De Soi, which makes premium non-alcoholic aperitifs, with her business partner Morgan McLachlan. De Soi completed a $4 million seed round led by Willow Growth. With the new infusion of cash, De Soi will look to expand its retail footprint and distribution.

T-Pain Lights Up with New Candle Collection

T-Pain is securing the bag. The singer recently revealed that he had purchased his first restaurant, and now he’s making his mark in the candle industry. The Tallahassee native is teaming up with Market for a special release candle that smells like tequila and sweat. It is unclear at this time if the unlikely scent pairing will be the signature smell at his new venture.

Women’s EURO Tournament Draws Record Crowds

All eyes are on Wembley Stadium today as England and Germany face off in the finals. The game concludes a record-setting tournament, in which record crowds have shown up to watch the best female players on the continent. According to UEFA, this year’s action has drawn more than double the crowds (487,683) of the preexisting record of 240,055 set in 2017.