Original Apple Prototype Headed to Auction

One Mac enthusiast is about to get the item of a lifetime. RR Auction is putting up the original prototype of the Apple I. Currently, the highest bid sits at $229,755, but the auction is open through August 18. Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak designed the item in 1976, and it helped them launch Apple which is currently on pace to gain $1 trillion in market cap.

LeBron James Files Trademark for “Shut up and Dribble”

LeBron James is so much more than a hooper. The kid from Akron and his company, Uninterrupted, filed a trademark for the phrase “shut up and dribble.” In 2018, Fox News host Laura Ingraham famously used the phrase during an extended screed against James when he spoke out against Donald Trump in a wide-ranging interview. The trademark will be used for virtual goods and entertainment purposes.

Marvel Reveals Phase 6 Roadmap that includes Avengers & Fantastic Four Installments

The Marvel Universe is set to expand. At this year’s Comic Con event in San Diego, Marvel Studios executives, including president Kevin Feige, laid out the roadmap for Phases 5 and 6. For Phase 5, Feige revealed the release dates for the upcoming films in Phase 5, including Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (May 5, 2025) and Avengers: Secret Wars (Nov 7, 2025). Phase 6 will include new installments from Avengers and Fantastic Four.

Louis Vuitton Releases Retro-inspired LV Trainer 2 Sneakers

LVMH is committed to honoring the memory of Virgil Abloh. Louis Vuitton released its most recent inspired iteration of the LV Trainer 2 Sneakers, designed by Abloh himself. The basketball-inspired silhouette boasts a throwback feel and comes in white and black colorways. They retail for $1,660.

Yeezy x Gap Offers Sneak Peek of Sunglasses

Yeezy x Gap unveiled its collection in retail stores for the first time this week, but turns out, things ar only getting started. The Chicago rapper launched the Yeezy x Gap apparel in New York, Miami, and LA, featuring the newest iteration of the signature hoodie. The new capsule collection will soon be available in Gap stores nationwide. Over the weekend, Ye debuted the YEEZY GAP SNGLSS, which feature a sleek shape and are cinched by a croakie-like piece of fabric that connects through the plastic.