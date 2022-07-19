Juan Soto Lifts the Home Run Derby Title Amidst Contract Rumors

Juan Soto may be looking for a way out of Washington, DC, but he was locked in in LA last night. Just days after turning down a 15-year, $440 million contract, Soto pocketed an easy $1 million, taking down Albert Pujols in the semifinals and Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez in the final. The MLB announced on Monday that if Tuesday night’s main event is tied at the end of nine innings, they’ll settle the score with a home run competition. Our money’s on the AL.

Bad Bunny Makes History as ‘Verano Sin Ti’ Continues to Roll

Bad Bunny has solidified himself as the summer’s biggest star. His album Verano Sin Ti has hovered at the top of the charts since its release in May. Now, it is making history, becoming the first album to ever have 20 songs each surpassing 100 million streams, according to Chart Data. Additionally, he broke his own record of streams in a single year with 10.3 billion.

Upcoming Ethereum Merge Leads to Surge in Value

What is the Ethereum Merge? The concept has had crypto-enthusiasts buzzing for months, but now that it has an official date on the books the value of Ethereum appears to be back on the rise. After approaching a nadir around $1,000 last week, Ethereum is currently valued at $1,525, up 20% from yesterday following news of the upcoming Merge. Still wondering what this means? Boardroom has you covered.

Las Vegas Raiders Net League-leading $119M in Ticket Revenue

The NFL season unofficially starts today as players report to a number of training camps across the country. As the athletes suit up for the first time and chase their gridiron dreams, Sportico unveiled 2021 ticket revenue figures that demonstrate just how profitable the league has become. The Las Vegas Raiders celebrated their second year at Allegiant Stadium by taking in the most ticket revenue with $119 million. The Raiders fall in step with the Golden Knights and the Las Vegas Aces, demonstrating Sin City’s evolution as a five-star sports city.

James Harden Joins the Wine Club

The NBA’s red wine club is a thing of lore. In recent years, behind-the-scenes shots of your favorite hoopers often reveal a full-bodied red somewhere nearby. Several past and present players have gotten into the grape game, including Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, and Dwyane Wade. Now, James Harden is joining them. The 76ers star will launch his own blend, “J-Harden” in September — with an expected retail value of $16.99.

Christie’s Jumps into Web3 with New Fund

Christie’s is responsible for some of the most iconic art sales in history. The British auction house revealed that it is unrolling a new fund with which they will support the infrastructure of digital art. The $10 million fund will “support emerging technology and fintech companies related to the art market,” according to The Block. LayerZero Labs, which helps facilitate transactions across different blockchains, received the fund’s first investment.

Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani Top the MLB’s Jersey Sales Through First Half of the Season

The MLB All-Star break is upon us, and the red-hot Yankees are playing out every Red Sox fan’s worst nightmare. Heading into tonight’s game, Fanatics revealed the top jersey seller at each position. The list is a roll call of the league’s biggest stars, from Aaron Judge (OF) to Shohei Ohtani (DH), Pete Alonso (1B) to Francisco Lindor (SS). The skyrocketing sales are great for the MLBPA, which was part of Fanatics‘ huge fundraising round back in April.

Kylian Mbappé and Sam Kerr Grace FIFA 23’s Ultimate Edition

The USWNT sought revenge last night as the team beat Canada to secure the CONCACAF W title. In this World Cup year, we have tons of the beautiful game on the horizon. FIFA 23 is coming to get you ready. The iconic video game revealed that Sam Kerr and Kylian Mbappé as this year’s cover athletes for FIFA 23’s Ultimate Edition. Kerr — the only female player to have won the Golden Boot in three different leagues and on three different continents — makes FIFA history as the first woman on its global cover.

Nike and RTFKT Team up for First-ever AR Hoodie

When Nike bought digital design studio RTFKT, many wondered what their partnership would manifest. After a few Easter eggs, including a rotating digital black box, the Swoosh revealed its newest collab: its first-ever AR hoodie. The minting will take place on July 21. It will exclusively be available to Clone X and RTFKT x Nike Dunks Genesis CryptoKicks holders. Just last week, Serena Williams received a Clone X from RTFKT – could this signal a bigger partnership to come?