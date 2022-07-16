LeBron James Set to Make Drew League Appearance

King James is not interested in sitting around this offseason. Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes reports that LeBron is set to make an appearance at Drew League for the first time since 2011. The Drew League was established in 1973, and declares itself as “the No. 1 pro-am basketball league in the world.” The news comes out just a day after The Athletic’s NBA Top 125 designated James to the 1C tier at, dropping from 1A. Does he have a score to settle?

FaZe Clan Completes Merger, Preps to Go Public at $987M Valuation

SPACs have recently fallen out of favor, but every once in a while one comes along that you cannot ignore. After months of speculation, FaZe Clan completed its merger with the B. Riley Principal 150 SPAC. Shareholders approved the deal on Friday, preparing the esports team to become the first one that is publicly traded. FaZe Clan has a number of high-profile ambassadors, including Kyler Murray and Bronny James.

Brittney Griner Case Continues in Russia

Bring BG home. WNBA superstar Brittney Griner appeared in a Russian court on Friday, as her case continues. A doctor appeared on her behalf, who indicated that the Phoenix Mercury standout received medical permission to consume cannabis in the United States. Additionally, a toxicology report emerged that Griner completed as part of an antidoping test proved that she had no signs of banned substances in her blood.

Lizzo Launches New “Special” Project

Lizzo released her sophomore album Special into the world, and the people are ready. Earlier this week, the Yitty boss appeared on Zane Lowe‘s Apple Music show to discuss a wide range of topics including her June donations to abortion-providing organizations. And as her new project spun into the public, the queen herself made a special appearance at a live Peloton ride, surprising the sweaty audience. The 12-song project is now available across all streaming platforms.

MLB Reaches $185M Settlement with Minor Leaguers

It seems fitting that America’s pasttime is in the midst of a wage dispute. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the MLB reached at $185 settlement for the class-action lawsuit filed by minor league players. The complaint asserts that MiLB athletes received pay beneath the minimum wage and encountered overall unsustainable working conditions. The end of the lawsuit pends on a judge’s approval.

Amazon’s Prime Day Sets New Sales Record

It was an online market sweep this week, as Amazon rolled out its annual Prime Day event. Shoppers secured everything from household staples to luxury goods from the retail giant. As a result, the company experienced its highest-ever sales numbers, totaling over 300 million items. Reports indicating that inflation was approaching historic highs seemingly did not deter consumers. Amazon has yet to release its sales figures, but they are expected to reflect its historic performance.