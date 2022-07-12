Kanye West Sets Sights on YZYSPLY Retail Stores

Kanye West won’t stop until he jumps over Jumpman. The platinum recording artist has filed for a YZYSPLY trademark that he will use to open retail stores. This is the most recent in a series of trademarks filed by West, which signal a Yeezy takeover. Previously, West trademarked the term YEEZUS for creating amusement parks, NFTs, and other web3 experiences.

McLaren and K-Swiss Race Into Multi-Year Partnership

K-Swiss is putting itself in pole position to venture into Formula One racing. The LA-based footwear brand revealed a new, multi-year partnership with McLaren, which is set to kick off in 2023. K-Swiss will become the official racing shoe for Daniel Ricciardo, Lando Norris, and the full roster of the McLaren Racing Team. Additionally, the two will collab on heritage and lifestyle sneaker releases in the future.

Nike Honors Jackie Robinson with All-Star Inspired Dunks

Next week’s All-Star Game will honor Los Angeles’ hometown heroes. To celebrate the marquee event, Nike is releasing a Jackie Robinson-themed Dunk Low, commemorating the legacy of the LA native. The shoe comes in a colorway of classic Dodger blue and white. The silhouette also includes the famous Robinson quote: “I’m not concerned with your liking or disliking me… All I ask is that you respect me as a human being.” The sneaker releases on July 19 on the day of the MLB All-Star Game. The Swoosh also revealed its game-day jerseys, which take the classic team designs but add a golden flare.

Condoleezza Rice Breaks Barriers with Broncos Stake

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has never held back about her appreciation for the sport of football. However, in her most recent move, she is bucking her beloved Browns for a stake in the Denver Broncos. Rice joins Mellody Hobson in the front office as the only two Black women with ownership stakes in the NFL. This is not Rice’s only foray into football. She was an inaugural member of the NCAA’s College Football Playoff Selection Committee, serving from 2013-16.

Logan Paul Takes $5.3M Pokémon Card to the Blockchain

Logan Paul recently purchased an ultra-rare, PSA 10 1998 holographic Pikachu “Illustrator” card for over $5.275 million. In a recent sit-down conversation on his YouTube channel, Paul documented the extensive journey to securing access to the coveted card. He also indicated that he will take the card to the blockchain, allowing fans to become fractional investors with a digitized version on Liquid Marketplace, an NFT platform that he co-founded. Paul will retain 49% ownership of the card, allowing fans to earn a stake of the remaining 51%.

Boardroom sat down with the social media star at this year’s VeeCon

Steelers Stadium Nabs New Sponsor with Acrisure

The Pittsburgh Steelers have squeezed their last drop from Heinz Field. The stadium will be renamed as Acrisure Stadium in a new, 15-year right deal, which will take root in 2022. After more than two decades, Kraft Heinz sought to maintain the rights; however, the two sides could not come to a shared agreement. In a statement, the company shared highlights from the last 20 years and assured Steelers fans that it would maintain its affiliation with the franchise, just in a new capacity. The lesser-known Acrisure is a top-10 global insurance company, which nets $3.8 billion in revenue each year.

OVO Kicks Off Toronto FC Collaboration

The OVO takeover is upon us. The Drake-stamped collective and MLS’s Toronto FC are coming together to represent the best of the Six with a new drop. The club revealed the collection with the help of new Italian international signee and 2020 Euros champion Lorenzo Insigne modeling a sweatshirt from the collection. Branding shows OVO’s iconic golden owl standing alongside Toronto FC’s team crest.

Sue Bird Toasts to Final Season with Crown Royal

Sue Bird will exit the WNBA in good spirits. Crown Royal Regal Apple capped off WNBA All-Star weekend with the debut of its newest collab with the WNBA all-time assists leader to celebrate Bird’s imprint on the game on and off the court. The brand highlighted Bird as the cover star of Franchise Magazine with a promotional event over the weekend and a limited-edition merch collection, exclusively available on the publication’s website.

Matthew Berry Bids Farewell to ESPN

The kickoff of the 2022 NFL season is rapidly approaching, and your group chats may be flaring as your fantasy leagues start to pick up where they left off. This year, fantasy owners everywhere will have to make adjustments to their scouting process, as one of the foremost fantasy experts is making a move. Matthew Berry announced via Twitter that he will leave ESPN after 15 years with the network where he was most recently its senior fantasy sports analyst. In his statement, Berry assured fans he is not retiring and teased a next chapter. No details are known at this time.

Spurs Ice out 2022-2023 Classic Edition Jerseys

The San Antonio Spurs have no shortage of hoopers who have left an indelible mark on the team’s legacy. Next season, the squad will honor the iciest of them all with their new Classic Edition jerseys. To celebrate the franchise’s 50th anniversary, the Spurs are returning to their roots to bring back throwback threads first made famous by George Gervin and Co. The Iceman himself revealed the jerseys on Monday, confirming that the style has always been his favorite.

Jamie Erdahl Snags “Good Morning Football” Hosting Gig

The NFL season is nearly upon us. It’s been a tumultuous offseason with major signings, but the position with the greatest turnover: the NFL media. In the most recent move, Jamie Erdahl announced her departure from CBS Sports. Erdahl was named the new host of NFL Network’s flagship program Good Morning Football, where she will sit alongside Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt, and Will Selva. Erdahl will make her debut on July 25.

Premier Hockey Federation Sets to Expand in 2022-23 Season

Stemming from the success of its most recent season, the Premier Hockey Federation is positioned to expand its stake in our neighbors to the North. The league announced that it will launch a team in Montreal in time for the 2022-23 season, becoming the seventh team in the competitive women’s hockey league. Earlier this year, the league introduced US Hockey staple Reagan Carey as its newest commissioner.