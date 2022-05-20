J. Cole Inks Deal with Canadian Elite Basketball League

J. Cole meant it when he said: “Can’t leave the game yet, I feel like LeBron.” Shams Charania reported on Thursday that J. Cole signed with the Scarborough Shooting Stars, part of the Canadian Elite Basketball League. Last year, the Dreamville boss hooped in the Basketball Africa League. J. Cole reported for camp this week, as the season is set to tip-off on May 26.

Last year, J. Cole joined KD and Eddie on The ETCs to discuss his basketball journey.

Real Madrid Lands 20 Year, $380M Investment from Sixth Street

Real Madrid is currently sitting atop La Liga. As the club prepares for today’s battle with Real Betis, it announced that it has received a $380 million infusion from US investment company, Sixth Street. The investment includes approximately 30% of in-stadium operations, but excludes ticket sales. The news comes as Real Madrid currently finds itself in the headlines for its pursuit of PSG and French National Team standout Kylian Mbappe, a move that would shake up the European football world.

Coinbase Commits to the Future of the WNBA

Investing in women is always good business. On Thursday, Coinbase announced exclusively on Boardroom that it is expanding its investment in the WNBA ecosystem. The updated relationship includes partnering with the WNBPA, the New York Liberty, Seattle Storm, and Storm veterans Sue Bird and Jewell Loyd.

Endeavor Goes Deep with $47M Investment in Braves’ System

Endeavor is doubling down on its commitment to minor league baseball. Last December, the company formed a subsidiary called Diamond Baseball Holdings, which invested in nine teams across the minor leagues. Since then, Endeavor has faced scrutiny about the validity of its investments due to potential conflict of interest with its agency arm. Undeterred, it announced that it has invested in three teams in the Braves’ minor league system, worth upwards of $47 million.

Spike Lee Revives Mars Blackmon with NFT Collection

In 1986, a character took over movie screens everywhere that would change the path of film forever. She’s Gotta Have It’s Mars Blackmon introduced Spike Lee to movie-goers in the first-ever Spike Lee Joint. Twenty-five years after its release Lee gained ownership of the film’s rights, and capitalized on the opportunity to create a limited-release NFT collection. Spike sat down with Boardroom to discuss the classic film, the collection, and more.

Puma Runs on Dunkin’ with New Collab

Next week marks an important holiday on the calendar: Dunkin’s “Iced Coffee Day.” This year, sneakerheads are in for a treat for their celebrations, as Puma is collaborating with the coffee chain for a custom shoe featuring Dunkin’s signature hot pink and orange. The shoe will retail at $80-90, when the collab releases on May 25th. The brands have also donated the footwear to hospital partners across the United States.

TAG Heuer Website Opens Up Crypto Payments

What do Jimmy Butler, Naomi Osaka, and big wave surfer Maya Gabeira all have in common? Each is a TAG Heuer athlete. Now, the LVMH-owned company announced that it will accept 12 digital currencies on its U.S. website. LVMH CEO Frédéric Arnault is committed to the future of crypto and believes that it is positioned to transform the fashion world.