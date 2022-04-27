Derrick Henry & Reese Witherspoon Join Nashville SC Ownership Group

Derrick Henry is ready for some football, but his next move doesn’t have anything to do with the NFL. King Henry took his place among Nashville royalty, securing a spot as part of the ownership group of the city’s newest team, Nashville SC alongside Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth. Henry becomes the fourth NFL star who is invested in an MLS team, joining Patrick Mahomes, Mark Ingram, and Russell Wilson.

Aliyah Boston Signs with Under Armour

It’s been nearly a month since the Unversity of South Carolina cut down the nets, but Aliyah Boston keeps on banking wins. The Naismith Women’s National Player of the Year announced on Tuesday that she is the newest member of the Under Armour team. As part of their partnership, Under Armour will sponsor Boston’s first-ever women’s basketball camp in St. Thomas, the island from which she hails. The collab was a natural one for Under Armour, which also sponsors the whole women’s program at South Carolina.

Neymar Jr. Kicks Off Partnership with German EV Maker e.GO

Neymar Jr. has several titles, but “champion for the environment” is the most recent one on the list. The Brazilian national team and PSG footballer announced on Tuesday that he will serve as e.GO’s global ambassador with an exclusive new partnership entitled “Green On and Off-the-Pitch.” Neymar Jr. will kick off the relationship with an appearance at a May 5 event, during which the company will reveal its newest model, the e.wave X.

Diddy Revealed as Executive Producer of Billboard Music Awards

Diddy has accumulated many titles through the years, but he is set to tackle a new challenge as the Executive Producer of the Billboard Music Awards. The show is set to take place on May 15 and will run live on NBC. In a statement, Diddy set expectations high, saying, “This will be unlike any awards show – I’m bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high.” Doja Cat and The Weeknd lead all nominees.

Mark Emmert Set to Step Down from NCAA in 2023

Mark Emmert’s tenure as the president of the NCAA has not been without challenges. The embattled exec announced on Tuesday that he will step down from his position by June 30, 2023. He has faced enhanced scrutiny throughout his time in the highly paid position, as he failed to help the NCAA evolve amidst the demands of a changing landscape, from NIL to gender equality.

Mets Tap Oak View Group for Patch Deal Search

Let’s go Mets. As the MLB ushers in the new patch era, the Mets have become the most recent team that is looking for sponsorship. They have tapped Oak View Group to help them find the right partner for a patch deal. Per Nielsen, an MLB jersey sponsor could appear on camera almost three times more than NBA jersey patches. The future deal is expected to bring in $10-15 million annually for the team.

Pharrell Heads to DC for ‘‘Something in the Water’ Festival

Pharrell has special plans for the weekend preceding Juneteenth this year. The multihyphenate confirmed that the festival will return, but this time to a new home. The Something in the Water Festival launched in 2019 in Pharrell’s hometown of Virginia Beach. However, after expressing concern with how his 25-year-old cousin died at the hands of authorities in the community, he has moved the festival to a new location in Washington, DC. The stacked lineup includes a little something for everyone from Ja Rule & Ashanti to Tyler, the Creator, and will run from June 15-17.

Vintage Patek Philippe Sells for $7.68M, Setting New Record

A Vintage 1957 Patek Philippe Ref. 2499 perpetual calendar timepiece sold for $7.68 million at Sotheby’s in Hong Kong on Tuesday. With the purchase, it became the most expensive watch sale in history, but isn’t the first time that a watch from this collection fetched a record. The item was part of a 38-item collection that was from a single owner.

RARES Helps SNKRS Losers Get a W with New NFT

RARES, the social investing platform for sneaker collectors, is launching an NFT program to help footwear enthusiasts score some value out of the Ls they take on the Nike SNKRS App. The platform’s new membership-based NFT project is here to cheer up sneakerheads who strike out on the SNKRS app. Welcome to the “Hype Drop L Club.”

Kaylee Hartung Joining the Thursday Night Football Team

Amazon Prime is about to feature Thursday night’s modern version of must-see TV. Beginning next season, the streaming service will be the exclusive home to Thursday Night Football. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will take their place in the broadcast booth, but it is expected that Kaylee Hartung will be the newest addition to the crew where she will serve as a sideline reporter. It is unknown whether or not Hartung will maintain some of her responsibilities with ABC, similar to Herbstreit’s with ESPN.