Sabrina Ionescu Makes WNBA History

Sabrina Ionescu isn’t playing around. The Liberty‘s sharpshooter became the first woman in WNBA history to bypass 500 points, 200 rebounds, and 200 assists in a single season. Ionescu posted 20 points, 5 assists, and 5 rebounds in yesterday’s losing effort against the Phoenix Mercury.

Lil Wayne Confirms “Tha Carter VI” is “Coming Soon”

Turns out, the Young Money reunion was worth the wait. Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj headlined the bill at Drake‘s Road to OVO Fest Weekend. However, the show was pushed back a week after Drizzy himself tested positive for Covid. Last night, they all took the stage in Toronto – revisiting the classics. But the highlight of the night looked to the future, as Weezy confirmed that Tha Carter VI is “coming soon.” Lil Wayne first announced the album in 2020, but has stayed mum on details.

Naomi Osaka and Louis Vuitton Team up for the Twist

Naomi Osaka is building an empire off the court. The tennis superstar lost to Coco Gauff in the round of 16 of the Silicon Valley Classic this week. Despite some difficult injuries, Osaka is staying laser-focused on her comeback on the court. In the meantime, she launched a new campaign with Louis Vuitton. The ad features Osaka walking across a court in sporty couture looks and shouldering the luxury brand’s newest versions of its signature Twist purse. Osaka signed with the French luxury label in January 2021.

Tony Boselli, Richard Seymour Lead 2022 NFL HoF Inductions

The NFL preseason officially kicked off on Thursday with the annual Hall of Fame game as the Raiders handly beat the Jaguars. All eyes remained on Canton yesterday as the Hall of Fame welcomed its newest members into its hallowed halls. Tony Boselli, Richard Seymour, and Dick Vermeil were among the eight newest inductees.

Boardroom recently caught up with Tony Boselli to discuss his second chapter in healthcare.

Bobby Bonilla’s Iconic Contract Fetches $180K at Auction

One of the most underrated holidays of the calendar year is Bobby Bonilla Day. Each year the former major leaguer hauls in a seven-figure check from the New York Mets decades after logging his last at bat. One lucky collector captured the original contract, putting down $180,000 at the final gavel. In addition to the contract itself, the winner also will be eligible for a Zoom chat with Bonilla and his former agent Dennis Gilbert who brokered the deal and has held onto the contract ever since.

Bubba Wallace Races to Victory in Michigan

Bubba Wallace added another item to his lengthy list of successes. Wallace took home his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series pole position victory at the Michigan International Speedway. This season, Wallace has been speeding to some of the best driving of his career – logging three consecutive top-10 finishes.

Wallace joined Boardroom‘s Rich Kleiman on the Out of Office podcast last year, where he discussed his journey to the track and so much more.