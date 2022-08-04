Conor McGregor Lands Debut Role in “Road House” Remake

Conor McGregor is leveraging his UFC superstardom at the box office. The former two-weight champion will make his acting debut alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the re-imagination of the 1980s cult classic Road House. Originally played by Patrick Swayze, Gyllenhaal will reprise the lead role as a former MMA fighter who takes a job as a bouncer. The film will exclusively be available via Amazon Prime Video.

USWNT Sell Out Grudge Match Against England at Wembley

The United States Women’s National Team keeps proving that the squad will break records with a fair chance. The team is headed across the pond for an October showdown against England at Wembley Stadium. The USWNT match against the newly crowned Euro Cup champs sold 65,000 tickets on the first day, setting a new record for the women’s game. Reports indicate that all general admission tickets have sold out in just two days.

Phil Mickelson Leads LIV Golfers in PGA Tour Antitrust Lawsuit

The battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf continues to heat up. Eleven LIV athletes, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, filed an antitrust lawsuit in the San Francisco-based US District Court of Northern California after their ban from the PGA Tour. Boardroom broke down the case, noting that the US Department of Justice was reported to have begun an antitrust investigation into the PGA Tour’s behavior toward LIV Golf players by late July.

TikTok Trends Towards Concert Ticket Capability

TikTok has launched several unknown musicians into the mainstream, and now users can utilize the app to see their favorite viral stars IRL. The social media platform announced its partnership with Ticketmaster that will enable users to buy concert tickets in-app. Demi Lovato, OneRepublic, Usher, and the Backstreet Boys already have access to the integration. Previously, reports indicated that Tik Tok is in the process of creating a music streaming service so that users can purchase and listen to songs made famous on the platform.

SlamBall Set to Return in Summer 2023

Nothing beats nostalgia. From throwback fashions to that sweet sample of your favorite ’90s jam, what’s old is new. Now, SlamBall founder Mason Gordon disclosed to TMZ Sports that the trampoline basketball league that surged to popularity in the early aughts will return in Summer 2023. The company featured an incredibly physical brand of basketball on a trampoline-infused court. Helping to bring the project to life is producer Mike Tollin who most recently executive produced ESPN’s The Last Dance and The Captain.

Berner Makes History as Forbes’ First Cannabis Cover

The stigma around cannabis is slowly fading, and there’s no stronger sign of that than this month’s Forbes cover. The tight-laced financial publication features Taylor Gang rapper and cannabis entrepreneur Berner as its September cover star. He becomes the first cannabis executive to grace the cover of Forbes. The mag brands Berner as one of the faces of federal legalization of cannabis in the United States.

AI-Based News Company Lil Durk Raises $20 Million

Lil Durk is on the rise, but it’s a different one than you have in mind. The Canadian news and technology company entitled completed a$20 million fundraising round led by its CEO Alexander Elder. The brand aims to create more favorable news for newswires, using artificial intelligence-powered technology to reduce the amount of misinformation. Earlier this week, the real Lil Durk announced that he will take a break from performing after he was injured by an errant explosive during his Lollapalooza set.

Vernon Davis Goes All in on Australian National Basketball Team

Former NFL veteran Vernon Davis is the newest member of the ownership group of the Brisbane Bullets. There, he joins NBA stars of the past and present, including Khris Middleton, Thaddeus Young, Kevin Martin and Marvin Williams. LaMelo Ball’s tenure with the Illawarra Hawks in 2019 inspired Davis’ investment in the Australian National Basketball League club.

Future of HBO Max in Peril as Films Disappear

First, HBO Max announced the termination of the Batgirl production, now it is taking quick steps to cut costs. Reports indicate that the service removed six Warner Bros. Discovery films from its catalog. The list includes Moonshot, Superintelligence, LeBron James‘ remake of House Party, and more. Each movie removed from the HBO Max catalog was a “Max Original,” making it streaming-exclusive to the platform without hitting movie theaters. Insiders believe that the move may indicate trouble at the streaming service ahead of its Q2 earnings reports, which will be released today.