Serena Williams Serves Straight Set Victory in US Open Swan Song

There is little debate that Serena Williams is the greatest of all time. Her sponsors are rolling out the red carpet to commemorate what is likely her final foray at this year’s US Open. Gatorade and Nike each released signature campaigns honoring the icon. Nike also created a figure skating-inspired dress made of 6 layers to honor her six tournament titles. Her NikeCourt Flare 2 shoes contain a diamond-encrusted Swoosh and solid gold lace deubrés with 400 individual hand-set diamonds. Her daughter, Olympia Ohanian, also wore a pint-sized version of the fit. Additionally, Williams graces this month’s cover of TIME Magazine. The first evening of match play shattered the US Open attendance record with 29,402 fans. Following her straight sets win over Danka Kovinić, Williams received an extended celebration hosted by Gayle King and with comments by Billie Jean King.

MLBPA Rallies to Unionize Minor League Baseball

The Major League Baseball Players Association wants fair wages for minor league players. Minor League baseball groups around the country will now have an opportunity to unionize. The MLBPA-backed campaign launched in partnership with Advocates for Minor Leaguers. The initiative aims to ensure fair wages and working conditions for the athletes. Previous reports conveyed minor leaguers earning anywhere from $4,800 per year in rookie ball to approximately $14,000 annually in Triple-A.

Boardroom has all the details on the unionizing efforts to date.

Jimmy Garoppolo Stays in the Bay with One-year Contract

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers have reached an agreement that will keep the QB in the Bay. The franchise named Trey Lance as the starting QB for this season, leading to speculation that Jimmy G was in search of a new home. The deal makes Jimmy G the highest-paid backup in the NFL with $6.5 million fully guaranteed and incentives that can push his total payout close to $16 million. Floating reports state the contract contains no-trade and no-tag clauses, which will keep Garoppolo with the 49ers this season and grant the freedom to leave in 2023.

Megan Thee Stallion Set to Step into the Marvel Universe

Megan Thee Stallion continues to break down barriers, making a name for herself everywhere she goes. The Texas rapper is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a guest spot on the hit new TV series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The appearance marks the most recent on-screen endeavor for MTS, who recently appeared on P-Valley as her alter-ego, Tina Snow. Megan previously listed Queen Latifah and Ice Cube as inspirational blueprints for a Hollywood transition.

League of Legends Trophy Gets Tiffany & Co. Makeover

League of Legends is one of the top competitive team-based video games in the world. Now, the game’s most prestigious trophy will also compete for the nicest-looking prize in competitive gaming. Riot Games revealed the revamped Summoner’s Cup, given to the League of Legends World Championship winner, which it designed in partnership with Tiffany & Co. The trophy includes modernized features such as sleek, angular edges, five silver pipes representing the five positions played in the game, and the names of the past champions etched into the base.

Kylian Mbappé & Panini Ink Exclusive Trading Card Partnership

Panini has announced it has inked World Cup winner and Paris St Germain frontman Kylian Mbappé to an exclusive trading card deal. The new partnership includes signed trading cards and memorabilia available solely through Panini America and Panini Authentic. Social media and marketing initiatives will also include Mbappe appearing in major soccer launches and future event activations.

One Year Later, Bishop Sycamore Gets HBO Documentary Treatment

One year ago a fake high school wound up on ESPN – and a million questions ensued. An upcoming documentary will chronicle the inexplicable story behind Bishop Sycamore‘s viral rise and epic fall. Academy Award-winning directors Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe will spearhead the film, which is slated for a release on HBO Max.

Issa Rae Tapped to Win Inaugural Virgil Abloh Award

A new award in honor of Virgil Abloh is set to be presented by Harlem’s Fashion Row in collaboration with LVMH as part of the 15th Anniversary Fashion Show and Style Awards. The award will celebrate “like-minded individuals who embody Virgil’s spirit, brilliance, and vision” in their chosen field. Hollywood multi-hyphenate and style icon Issa Rae will take home the first-ever award. It will be given out by Abloh’s wife, Shannon Abloh, at the Sept. 6 event.

Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald Return for Weekly Radio Series

Tom Brady is back on the field and has his sights set on hoisting his eighth Lombardi trophy. This season, the Tampa Bay QB will link up with retired receiving legend Larry Fitzgerald and sportscaster Jim Gray for a second season of SiriusXM Radio‘s Let’s Go! The show offers deep insight from NFL legends and interviews with big-name guests with Gray at the helm. The trio returns to the airwaves on Sept. 5.