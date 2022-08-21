Big Freedia Blazes onto the California Cannabis Scene

Big Freedia won’t break your soul, but she will help you get lifted. The Queen of Bounce calls for royalty only with her new cannabis brand, Royal Bud. The line will include three strains and will be available exclusively at Green Kween in downtown LA. The queer-owned dispensary will host a kickoff event on Aug. 26 to celebrate the strains, entitled “Mardi Grass,” “Release Ya Wiggle,” and “You Already Know.”

LeBron James, Jayson Tatum Show up & Show out at The CrawsOver

The stars have to perfectly align for two of the NBA’s biggest stars to make waves at a summertime Pro-Am event. Such was the case in Seattle as LeBron James and Jayson Tatum showed up for the latest installment of the CrawsOver. The two megastars were also joined by Dejounte Murray, Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, and Isaiah Thomas. However, shortly into the game, condensation on the floor made it unsafe to play, leading Jamal Crawford to call it. Before the whistle blew, Tatum and James were putting on a clinic, but the conditions interfered with their epic run.

James Bond Aston Martin Sells for $2.4M at Auction

The late Sean Connery kept a few momentos to remind him of his time as James Bond. One of those included a stunning Aston Martin DB5, which became synonymous with the film series. Connery purchased the DB5 – which lacked the tricked-out features of the car from the film – in 2018. The car sold for $2.4 million at auction by Broad Arrow.

Edwards Shocks Usman in UFC 278 Stunner

Kamara Usman walked into the cage at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City with a 15-match winning streak as the hefty favorite. Fans saw one of the most iconic fights in UFC history last night, as Leon Edwards stunned Usman and took home the welterweight title with a TKO in the fifth round. Usman was up for the majority of the fight, but 4:04 into the fifth and final round, Edwards mustered a “clean finish” and took down the former champ.

Las Vegas Aces Bound for Semifinals, Break Three-point Record

The Las Vegas Aces are here for revenge. Last year, the squad lost to the Mercury after dominating the league and they’re doing everything they can to ensure that history doesn’t repeat itself. The Aces hit 23 three-pointers – the most in WNBA regular or postseason – to handily take down Phoenix 117-80. Chelsea Grey led all scorers with 27 points.