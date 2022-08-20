Dwyane Wade & LeBron James Remember the Redeem Team

Netflix has an unlikely new production partner in the International Olympic Committee. The streaming service announced that this October it will release a new film called The Redeem Team on its platform spotlighting the 2008 USA men’s Olympic basketball team and its performance after a disappointing bronze in Athens in 2004. The film will be directed by The Last Dance producer Jon Weinbach and will feature never before seen footage.

Diddy and Jermaine Dupri Set to Go “Hit for Hit” in Epic Battle

Bad Boy vs. So So Def. The battle is on. Diddy announced that he will go “hit for hit” against Jermaine Dupri in a winner-takes-all battle for the ultimate bragging rights. Diddy said, ““Since we ain’t fucking with Verzuz no more since they’re fucking around with our boys, we don’t need to be going against each other.” Earlier this week, Timbaland and Swizz Beats revealed that they were suing Triller for missing $28 million in payments for the epic pandemic series Verzuz.

LeBron James Plans Next Stop on His Pro-Am Tour with Crawsover Appearance

The Los Angeles Lakers missed the NBA Playoffs last season, and LeBron James is getting reps in to do everything that he can to prevent that from happening in the 2022-2023 campaign. Jamal Crawford revealed that King James will be in the building for this year’s CrawsOver tournament. Jayson Tatum and Isaiah Thomas will also take the court this weekend in Seattle.

Arctos Invests in the Utah Jazz, Smith Entertainment Group

Things are changing in Salt Lake. Private investment firm Arctos announced that it had purchased a stake in Ryan Smith’s Smith Entertainment Group, which is part of the ownership group of the Utah Jazz and Real Salt Lake. With the purchase, reports suggest that the group will bring a third professional sports franchise to the state. The NWSL seeks to launch two expansion teams in the coming years and Salt Lake City is considered a current frontrunner.

Foot Locker Experiences Q2 Sales Drop, Strikes New Deal with Fanatics

Over the last few years, Foot Locker experienced a surge, driven by the pursuit of the perfect pair of kicks. The company posted an impressive $2.07 billion in sales; however, it marked a 10% year-over-year decrease for the retailer. Despite the dip, the forecast was still strong as the stock outperformed expectations, earning $1.10 per share, more than the projected $.75. Foot Locker also revealed that it has entered a new partnership with Fanatics that will enable a connected inventory relationship between the two, which will result in the wide availability of licensed merch.