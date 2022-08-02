Travis Scott Takes the “Road to Utopia” to Vegas

Travis Scott is giving his fans a first-of-its-kind nightclub experience. The Houston hitmaker recently announced “Road to Utopia,” a residency at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas. Zouk Nightclub features a unique LED Mothership and shifting ceilings to elevate the experience and give La Flame fans an unmatched show. Confirmed performance dates are Sept. 17 and Oct. 15, while complete ticket information will be announced soon.

DeMar DeRozan Inks Four-Year Nike Extension

Checks over stripes remain the motto for DeMar DeRozan. The Chicago Bulls shooting guard announced a four-year extension with Nike, continuing his legacy with the brand. Throughout last season, DeRozan and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker stayed committed to the Swoosh’s Kobe Bryant models from his signature line. With both players extending their relationship with the company, expect to see both with a wide array of colors and player exclusives.

PGA Tour Announces $10M Prize Bump for 2022-23 Season

The PGA Tour hears the footsteps of the LIV Tour, and it is making moves to ensure that it remains the top golf property. The Tour announced its full schedule of 47 events for the 2023 season, featuring a record $428.6 million in prize money plus $145 million in bonuses. The FedEx Cup tops the list with a pot of $75 million. Invitational tournaments will earn elevated purses ranging from $15 million to $25 million.

NWSL Faces Difficult Decisions as Voyager Digital Files for Bankruptcy

The NWSL is having a historic season. Drawing bigger crowds than ever before, the professional women’s soccer league is making waves as it games its future. However, the league faces some difficult decisions as one of its marquee sponsors, Voyager Digital, filed for bankruptcy in the wake of the crypto crash. As part of the deal, Voyager Digital paid the league partially in cash and partially in crypto futures. Questions remain as to how it will secure the full promised amount; however, NWSLPA president Meghann Burke assured that there will be no impact on player paychecks for the time being.

Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE Shatters Spotify Records

Beyoncé has one goal for this summer and that’s tokeep rewriting history. Queen Bey dropped her seventh album RENAISSANCE on July 29, breaking Spotify’s record for the most-streamed album in a single day by a female artist in 2022. While Spotify didn’t confirm, various reports indicate the new album has earned 43.25 million streams. Official numbers for the album’s first-week performance drop on Aug. 13.

Russell Westbrook Leaps to Excel as He Plans Next NBA Move

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has new representation. The hyper-stylish former league MVP confirmed that he has signed with Excel Sports Management as the latest client of Jeff Schwartz. Westbrook joins Schwartz’s all-star roster, which includes MVP Nikola Jokic, Khris Middleton, and CJ McCollum.

PepsiCo Invests $550M in Celsius Fitness Drinks

PepsiCo has announced a $550 million investment in Celsius Holdings as part of a long-term distribution deal. Shares of the fitness energy drink brand, available in over 82,000 stores, closed up 11%, bringing its value to $7.45 billion. Last year, the beverage titans acquired Rockstar energy drink in a $3.85 billion deal.

Barcelona Sells 25% Stake in Barça Studios for $102M

Barcelona is continuing its equity stakes selling bonanza. The La Liga supergiant has reported its third equity stake sale in less than a month, with the club selling 25% of its media arm Barça Studios to Socios for $102 million. After a hectic transfer window, the club continues to alleviate debt and build funds to pay the wages of current and new players. Additionally, Socios will help the club drive its Web3 strategy.

Kyle Kuzma Secures the Bag with Stella Artois

Kyle Kuzma is highlighting his love of fashion with Stella Artois. The Wizards forward revealed his partnership with Stella alongside luxury fashion brand Potr by Yoshida & Company. Together, they’ll launch a new fashion program entitled “Secure the Bag,” which integrates limited-edition cans and digital media campaigns across Stella Artois platforms.