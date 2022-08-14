Warriors and Lakers Will Tip off the NBA Season

The countdown to the NBA season is on. The league announced that the reigning champion Golden State Warriors will face the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct 18 to jumpstart the 2022-23 season. Golden State will celebrate its success with the annual ring ceremony as they prepare to defend its title.

UFC 278 Set to Get Gronked

Rob Gronkowski is staying busy in retirement. The four-time Super Bowl champ and his brothers are teaming up with ESPN to present an alternative broadcast for UFC 278, which is led by the Usman/Edwards matchup. The event is set to take place on Aug. 20 and will feature the first-ever UFC with the Gronks.

WNBA Regular Season Wraps as Playoff Picture Comes into Focus

Today marks the final day of the WNBA regular season with a full slate of games and there are no shortage of storylines. Today marks the final regular season games for two legends: Sue Bird and Silvia Fowles. While the Storm, Mystics, Sun, Aces, Sky, and Wings each locked up a playoff spot, the Mercury, Liberty, Dream, and Lynx are each battling for the remaining two spots. The postseason tips off on Aug. 17.

This week, Boardroom launched its second cover story with WNBA superstar, Sabrina Ionescu.

Cleveland Declares MGK Day Ahead of Sold Out Show

Machine Gun Kelly returned home to the ultimate honor. The Cleveland native played a sold out show yesterday at FirstEnergy Stadium, but before he took the stage, the city’s mayor Justin Bibb declared Aug. 13 “Machine Gun Kelly Day.”

Fernando Tatis Jr. Collectors Take a Hit with PED Suspension

The MLB hit San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. with an 80-game suspension on Friday for violating the league’s PED policies after testing positive for an anabolic steroid. The effects of the punishment have rippled out, including a potential $100 million hit on individuals who have invested in the superstar. For example, one collector owns a Tatis Superfractor, which he received a $2 million offer for, but Ken Goldin now estimates that it took a hit and is worth $500,000 as it puts his Hall of Fame potential in grave danger.