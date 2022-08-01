Dallas Cowboys Top List of Most Valuable Sports Franchises at $7.64B

Last year, the NFL expanded its revenues and each team benefitted from the growth as well. Sportico reports that the Dallas Cowboys have emerged as the most valuable team in sports, taking first place on the list of team valuations at $7.64 billion. This places them ahead of the New York Yankees by approximately $630 million. While the Cowboys sit on top of the NFL list, they are followed by the Rams and the Patriots in the two and three spots. The Bengals pull up the rear with a valuation of $2.84 billion.

Women’s Euro Cup Draws Record-setting Crowd, England Beats Germany

Invest in women. The Women’s Euro Cup 2022 continued to spotlight the ways in which the women’s game has changed forever. After doubling its attendance totals heading into the final, the title match drew 87,192 fans to a packed Wembley Stadium. England took home the victory 2-1 over Germany, notching the winning goal during extra time. In addition, BBC reports that 23.3 million people tuned in at home.

Massachusetts Prepares to Open Doors to Sports Betting

The sports betting industry just logged another W. Early Monday morning, Massachusetts Speaker of the House, Ron Mariano, announced that the legislature came to an agreement to pave a path forward for the legalization of sports betting in Massachusetts. The proposal was approved on the basis of the “incredible economic opportunity that legalized sports betting presents.”

Tiffany’s and CryptoPunks Team Up for Ultimate Luxury NFT

Tiffany’s is ready for the world of Web3. The LVMH-owned brand revealed a new, extremely limited collection that will drop this Friday, Aug. 5th. The necklaces feature a bejeweled CryptoPunk, and holders will also receive an NFT all for a $50,000 price tag. The 250-item set will be available exclusively to CryptoPunks holders. Tiffany’s previously purchased one of Tom Sach’s Rocket Factory NFTs, but this is the first digital collection curated by the jeweler.

Bad Bunny Pulls up to Top of Billboard Charts for Seventh Week

One of the sweetest musical gifts is the summer jam. In 2022, we’ve been blessed with a lengthy list of star-studded releases, but Bad Bunny has proven he’s the biggest star of them all. He topped the Billboard 200 for the seventh week, scanning 98,000 units. Beyoncé’s Renaissance is not set to debut on the charts until Aug. 13 – will she be able to dethrone the Puerto Rican prince?

New York Yankees Tap Bally’s as Official Sports Betting Partner

The New York Yankees are sitting pretty on top of the AL East. Thus, it’s no surprise that everyone wants to get involved with the Bronx Bombers. The team announced that they will link with Bally Bet as its official sports betting partner. As part of the arrangement, Bally Bet can utilize the official likeness of the Yankees. Bally Bet will also be featured on LED screens throughout Yankee Stadium.