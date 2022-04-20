Ben Affleck, Matt Damon Reunite for Film About Nike’s Pursuit of Michael Jordan

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are joining forces once again. The two boys from Boston announced via The Hollywood Reporter that they are set to jointly write, direct, produce, and co-star in an upcoming film about Nike’s Sonny Vaccaro and his pursuit of young basketball sensation, Michael Jordan. The film will be produced by Amazon Studios and Skydance Sports.

Netflix Posts Disappointing Q4 Numbers, Sheds 200K Subscriptions

The streaming service world is evolving and Netflix is struggling to keep up. Netflix announced its Q4 earnings report after the markets closed yesterday, listing disappointing performance numbers and losing over 200,000 subscribers – the first loss in a decade. The company cited a number of variables driving the decrease, including password sharing, inflation, and a rise of competitors in the market. In response to the news, the stock plummeted over 25% overnight.

The Padres Usher in the MLB’s Patch Era

Following the success of the NBA, the MLB is bringing in a new patch program. And the game’s extended playing times mean that potential sponsors have a huge amount to gain. Per Nielsen, an MLB jersey sponsor could appear on camera almost three times more than NBA jersey patches, generating $11 million in brand value per team each season. The San Diego Padres announced on Tuesday that it will become the first MLB team to add an official jersey patch partner. The team revealed its new partnership with Motorola, which it is set to debut in 2023.

Aaron Judge, Michael Strahan, and Brooks Koepka Among A SHOC’s $29M Series B

A SHOC is looking to revolutionize the energy drink game, and it has brought on a deep bench of all-star investors to make it happen. The California- based company, which produces natural energy drinks, revealed that it has closed a $29 million Series B. The round included several big names including Aaron Judge, Michael Strahan, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Chase Young, Freddie Freeman, and others. The new funds will fuel the growth of its sales team and its sponsorship of NASCAR’s Chase Elliott.

SeatGeek Looks to Get Gen Z Back in the Game with Jomboy Media Partnership

SeatGeek is having a heck of a week. The ticketing company announced its historic Q4 earnings on Monday, but it turns out that they were only getting started. SeatGeek announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with Jomboy Media. The deal features a sponsorship of Jomboy Media’s podcasts and video breakdowns. The news is part of SeatGeek’s broader strategy to appeal to a younger generation. Boardroom dove in on the details of SeatGeek’s strategy.

Coinbase Unveils Beta Version of NFT Marketplace

Coinbase is about to change the game once more. The crypto exchange platform revealed the newest iteration of its NFT marketplace on Wednesday, launching to a select group of users. It is positioned to rival popular secondary NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea, Rarible, and Nifty Gateway. The platform will feature profiles for every user on the platform and showcase all of the NFTs they have bought, created, and sold, and it will make the shopping experience fundamentally easier for users.

Olivia Rodrigo Lands Deal with Glossier

Good for you, Olivia Rodrigo. The three-time Grammy-Award winning pop sensation announced on Tuesday that she has partnered with Glossier for a long-term deal. As part of the arrangement, the TIME 2021 Entertainer of the Year will collaborate with the buzzy brand on product development, social content, and ad campaigns.

Budweiser Pours Into the Metaverse

Pretty soon, you’ll be able to toss back a few of your favorite American macrobrews in the metaverse. St. Louis-based brewing empire Anheuser-Busch filed five trademarks to further its plans for NFTs and the metaverse. The company filed to trademark BUDVERSE, BUDWEISER, BUD LIGHT, MICHELOB ULTRA, and STELLA ARTOIS.

Kendrick Lamar Announces New Album, Keeps Fans Guessing

The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper is back. Spotted in the grandstand at yesterday’s Dodger’s game, Kendrick Lamar greeted fans kindly, but those of us back home were furiously clicking empty folders (and getting 404 messages) as the Compton-born rapper teased his upcoming album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, which is set to release on May 13. It is his first full-length album since DAMN dropped in 2017.

Beyond Meat Taps Sean Wotherspoon for First Vegan Apparel Collection

Beyond Meat is more than just a meat alternative, it’s a lifestyle. The plant-based company backed by stars including Chris Paul, Lindsay Vonn, and Derrick Henry announced on Tuesday that it has tapped consignment king Sean Wotherspoon to design a vegan apparel line for the plant-based food company, merging his eye for retro fashion with his earthy approach toward life. Boardroom went deep with Wotherspoon in a wide-ranging interview.

Jeremy Lin to Get the Tribeca Treatment with New Documentary

The 2021-2022 season marks the 10-year anniversary of the onset of Linsanity. A documentary about the cultural impact of Jeremy Lin and his influence on the NBA is coming, per Deadline. The film 38 at the Garden is being created by Academy Award-winner Travon Free and Samir Hernandez and is set to debut at the Tribeca Film Festival this June.