After Elon Musk Threatened Takeover, Twitter Adopts “Poison Pill”

First, he purchased a 9% stake in the company then he was offered a spot on the board of directors and then he expressed an interest in purchasing the whole company in cash. That was just a week of action in the Twitter/Elon Musk saga. Now, the social media platform is adopting a “poison pill,” which enacts a shareholder rights plan as a means by which to prevent a hostile takeover.

Stephen Curry Takes His Talents to Hollywood

Steph is back. The three-point god made his return off the bench this weekend as the Warriors beat the Nuggets 123-106 on Saturday. Curry made another debut this weekend in the teaser for Jordan Peele’s upcoming thriller Nope. The film stars Daniel Kaluya, who was the breakout star of Peele’s 2017 film Get Out. In the ad, Curry is hooping in an old gym when a storm kicks up and he looks out, simply saying, “Nope.” The movie premieres on July 22.

Apple Teases New Single-player Gaming Controller

Ever wish that your iPhone functioned more like a Nintendo Switch? You may not have to hope for too much longer. Several outlets revealed that Apple has filed patents for a single-player controller, which would function as an add-on to your iPhone but enhance the overall functionality to make it more like a mobile gaming station. The patents are in the early phases, but the news is very exciting for gamers everywhere.

Naomi Osaka Launches New Website to Support Play Academy Initiative

Naomi Osaka is a champion, not only on the tennis court but also as a role model for young women who are interested in sports. In her newest endeavor, Osaka announced on Monday that she is teaming up with Go Daddy to develop a comprehensive website for Play Academy, her initiative that seeks to empower girls through sports in Haiti, Japan, and the United States through partnerships with community-based organizations. In return, GoDaddy will also donate $25,000 to the organization.

Favorites Win Big in Opening Weekend of the NBA Playoffs

From buzzer-beaters to blowouts, the NBA Playoffs are officially underway. On Sunday, bettors who played it safe were rewarded handsomely as all four teams who were listed as the favorite – and the home team – secured a W – Celtics, Suns, Bucks, and Heat. The 76ers (-7.5) and the Warriors (-7) have the advantage going into tonight’s matchups, but the hometeam Mavericks are the underdogs (+6) with Luka Dončić out with a strained calf.

Odesza and HP Team Up for Coachella Activation, Debut New Album

The desert was lit this weekend as several of the biggest acts in music took the stage in Indio. In addition to the performances, several brands launched interactive activations featuring various acts. EDM favorite Odesza collaborated with HP with a hybrid art and music experience, during which they debuted a short-form film and created an “audiovisual sensory adventure.” In addition, HP launched its first-ever NFT in tandem with the event.