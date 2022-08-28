1952 Topps Mickey Mantle Card Sells for $12.6M, Crushes Previous Record

Mickey Mantle is now the king of collectibles. A 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card reportedly sold for $12.6 million on Saturday through Heritage Auctions. The price, which includes the buyer’s premium, is the most ever paid for any sports item, card, or memorabilia. It shatters the previous record for a sports card set earlier this month, which was a T206 Honus Wagner card that sold for $7.25 million.

College football is back. The official opening weekend of NCAA college football games kicked off Saturday with a slate of matchups both here and across the pond. Leading the lineup was a game that pitted Nebraska and Northwestern in a game played before a packed crowd at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Despite a double-digit lead, the heavily favored Cornhuskers could not overcome the Wildcats, losing 28-31 in an upset.

Mets Make it Official with Surprise Retirement of Mays No. 24

Promise made. Promise kept. The New York Mets on Saturday officially retired Willie Mays‘ No. 24 jersey in a surprise salute during Old-Timers’ Day at Citi Field. Having played his final two seasons with the Mets, helping them reach the 1973 World Series, Mays was reportedly promised by then-owner Joan Whitney Payson that he would be the last player in franchise history to wear No. 24. And now it’s official. The retirement means Mays’ number can never be worn by a Mets player again.

LIV Golf Joins Antitrust Lawsuit Against PGA

The saga continues. In the latest LIV Golf news, the Saudi-backed golf venture has joined the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour in an amended complaint filed Friday. The lawsuit was originally filed earlier this month by 11 golfers who joined the LIV Tour but were suspended by the PGA. The amended complaint also shows four golfers originally listed in the original lawsuit have withdrawn their names, leaving only Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Ian Poulter, and Peter Uihelin.