Harry Kane Inks Lifetime Deal with Skechers

Harry Kane of FC Bayern München in action during the DFL Supercup 2023 match between FC Bayern München and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena on August 12, 2023 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images)

Skechers made a major splash in the soccer world, signing Harry Kane to a lifelong deal that will see him don the SKX_O1 on the pitch.

As Skechers looks to make its mark in the global football industry, the company is relying on one of the sport’s most prolific players. Bayern Munich‘s newest striker, Harry Kane, shared on Thursday that he has signed a lifetime deal with the brand.

On the pitch, England’s all-time leading goalscorer will wear the SKX_01, which will launch in Europe this September. The former Tottenham Hotspur star will also appear in multi-platform marketing campaigns as a Skechers ambassador.

“It’s definitely a time of transition in my career and I’m thrilled to announce my signing with Skechers just as I’m making a big move,” Kane said in a statement. “Ever since meeting the design team and seeing the boots for the first time, I felt confident that Skechers was onto something special. I’ve been wearing the boots for weeks, scoring in them in preseason. They’re unlike anything I’ve experienced before. Own it, own who you are. Own what you want to achieve. And that’s what I feel like I’ve done throughout my whole career. They’re the main messages I think my partnership with Skechers sends to people in general all around the world. I wouldn’t back a brand or gear if I didn’t 100% believe in it. This is the real deal.”

Photo via Skechers

Skechers President Michael Greenberg added that Skechers Boots have been in the works “for some time.” As the design team looked to perfect the silhouette, it enlisted feedback from Kane and other world-class players.

“Harry had the entire football world following his every move over the last few weeks and his determination, skill, and leadership align perfectly with our plans for the sport,” he said in a statement. “He already feels like part of the Skechers family. This first boot is just the beginning with more innovative Skechers Football boots featuring our signature comfort and performance technologies on the way.”

Seemingly teasing this news last week, Kane donned a masked iteration of the new boots throughout the preseason and in his debut match last Saturday for Bayern Munich. Moving forward, the 30-year-old will don an unmasked version of the SKX_01 cleat. Look for that on Friday when the Bundesliga side plays SV Werder Bremen.