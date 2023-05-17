This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

With the undisputed lightweight championship on the line, let’s make a big Lomachenko vs. Haney prediction and roll through the latest odds and betting insights from FanDuel.

One of the most anticipated fights of the year is upon us with Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko meeting in a lightweight super fight. Here’s everything bettors and boxing fans need to know about this bout.

While Lomachenko comes in as the bigger name and a surefire future Hall of Famer, Haney is the more impressive boxer right now. Neither fighter is a huge knockout artist; both rely heavily on their impressive boxing IQ. Haney comes in undefeated and will look to cement his legacy with a win over the legend.

Ahead of Saturday night’s bout for undisputed gold at 135 pounds, let’s make a big Haney vs. Lomachenko prediction and roll through the latest odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Devin Haney Fight Info, Broadcast & Start Time

Devin Haney (29-0, 15 KOs)

vs.

Vasyl Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs)

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Fight Time: PPV coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET

Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

US TV coverage: ESPN+ PPV

What Time is Devin Haney vs Vasyl Lomachenko?

The Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko PPV fight card will begin at 8 p.m. ET. Main event ringwalks will depend on how long the earlier fights go, but the estimated time is around midnight ET.

Haney vs. Loma Tale of the Tape

Devin Haney Vasiliy Lomachenko Country USA Ukraine Age 24 35 Height 5’8″ 5’7″ Reach 71 65.5 Stance Orthodox Southpaw Record 29-0-0 17-2-0

Lomachenko vs. Haney Odds & Betting Info

All boxing odds, lines, and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline:

Haney : (-280)

: (-280) Lomachenko : (+205)

: (+205) Draw: (+1600)

Method of Victory:

Haney by KO/TKO : (+700)

: (+700) Haney by Points or Decision : (-155)

: (-155) Lomachenko by KO/TKO : (+800)

: (+800) Lomachenko by Points or Decision: (+330)

Haney has a ton of fights and an impressive undefeated record on his resumé. He comes in as the favorite as the younger fighter with advantages in both height and reach, which the odds reflect. The odds also reflect both fighters being more technical than knockout artists, which is why Haney by points (-155) and Lomachenko by points (+330) are the two leaders in the odds.

Haney vs. Lomachenko Prediction & Best Bet

Haney comes in as the favorite, and you can understand why. Lomachenko’s best days are behind him. That being said, he’s still far from an easy win and if Haney takes him lightly, he will pay for it.

I don’t expect Haney to do that, he’s undefeated for a reason and has made it clear that he is not going to underestimate the future Hall of Famer. Haney is a high-IQ boxer and has a major advantage in the reach department and a slight advantage in height.

Lomachenko’s name might be tilting the odds a bit here, enabling us to get Haney to win by points/decision at -155. While Haney has 15 career knockouts, Lomachecnko has never lost by KO/TKO in his career. His only two losses have come by unanimous decision and split decision. Haney’s last KO came in 2019 and seven fights ago. He has transformed as a fighter since then and it shows.

Simply put, Lomachenko has been too smart and too good defensively to get knocked out and I don’t think Haney will use that strategy unless he loses control of this one. I do think Haney will be able to control this fight and pace, as this will be Lomachecnko’s roughest opponent in a while. Age and stamina could also be a factor for Lomachenko. He could start to see the fatigue earlier than Haney, especially if Haney is able to control the pace, leaving Haney the chance to gain valuable points in the later rounds of this bout.

The keys for Haney will be to control the pace of this fight, not to get sloppy, and to stay focused on the technical aspect of this bout. He needs to watch out for Lomachenko’s counterpunching and use his reach to his advantage to help do so.

If he can accomplish all of that, he should be walking away with an impressive win over one of the best fighters of this age and cement his own place in that conversation with plenty of years ahead to add to it.

LOMA vs. HANEY BEST BET: Devin Haney to win by points/decision (-155)

— David Kaestle