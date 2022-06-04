Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Fight Picks & Predictions

Powered by TheDuel.com and FanDuel

It’s undisputed time! Get ready for Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. with the latest odds and picks via FanDuel Sportsbook.

George Kambosos vs. Devin Haney Fight Info, Date, & Time

George Kambosos Jr. (19-0, 10 KOs) vs. Devin Haney (27-0, 15 KOs)

Undisputed lightweight championship

Date: Saturday, June 4, 2022 (Sunday, June 5 locally in Australia)

Fight Time: Ring walks for the main event are expected around 11 p.m. ET (1 p.m. local time)

Venue: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia

Broadcast: ESPN

Saturday night’s Top Rank boxing main event is scheduled for 12 rounds, and it will be a champ vs. champ title unification to crown the undisputed king at 135 pounds. George Kambosos enters as the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight champion, while Devin Haney is the WBC lightweight champion.

Tale of the Tape: George Kambosos Jr. vs Devin Haney

Name: George Kambosos Jr. — Devin Haney

Country: Australia — USA

Age: 28 — 23

Height: 5-foot-9 — 5-foot-9

Reach: 68″ — 71″

Stance: Orthodox — Orthodox

Record: 19-0 –– 27-0

Kambosos vs Haney Purse

In a March interview, Haney revealed that he accepted less money to make sure he got a title unification bout against Kambosos. Haney is set to make a guaranteed purse of $2.8 million, while Kambosos is guaranteed $10 million for the fight. Kambosos will also get a much bigger share of the PPV sales, at 70% compared to Haney’s 30%.

Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Odds & Betting Info

Moneyline (Two-way)

George Kambosos Jr.: +134

Devin Haney: -166

Method of Victory:

Kambosos by KO/TKO: +550

Kambosos by Points: +240

Haney by KO/TKO: +550

Haney by Points: +100

Draw: +1600

😈 @GeorgeKambosos is fully embracing the underdog role.#KambososHaney | 9 PM ET on JUN 4 | ESPN pic.twitter.com/X0nYT0UD4T — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 3, 2022

While Kambosos holds more belts, it’s the younger Haney that comes in as a slight favorite here.

Kambosos is no stranger to the underdog role, of course, after upsetting Teofimo Lopez as a +590 underdog in November. With each of his last three wins coming by split decision, however, it’s not hard to see why Haney is the favorite. This is the first time since 2018 that Haney has been favored by less than -800 heading into a fight, and it’s exciting to finally see him getting a tougher test.

Haney vs. Kambosos Prediction

It’s those Kambosos split decisions that really catch my eye here. A close upset over Lopez is nothing to scoff at, but ideally, you’d like to see more decisive victories over the likes of Mickey Bey and Lee Selby. Haney’s been going the distance a ton lately as well, winning four straight decisions, but those were all unanimous decision wins. It’s Haney’s most recent win that should impress you most too, as Joseph Diaz is no pushover.

We know Kambosos can keep things close, but I don’t expect the scorecards to go his way in this one.

Bet Haney to win by points/decision (+100)

— Jason Schandl

