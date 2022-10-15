It’s a lightweight rematch for undisputed gold! Check out the latest Haney vs. Kambosos odds and picks courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sports betting may as well have been invented for Haney vs. Kambosos 2.
Boxing fans were shocked to witness Australia’s George Kambosos Jr. win three lightweight championship belts (we’re not counting the plastic WBC “franchise” title) from pound-for-pound phenom Teofimo Lopez last November. Mr. Ferocious wasn’t long for the 135-pound throne, however; canonical WBC world champion Devin Haney showed up at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne and beat him like a dusty rug to become the undisputed champion.
It was not close. It was not especially exciting. And as a result, yes, Saturday’s rematch down under is a perfect opportunity to lay a few wagers to spice things up.
With that in mind, ahead of the weekend’s 135-pound rematch for all four of the 23-year-old American champ’s belts, let’s dive into the finest Kambosos vs. Haney odds and props on offer from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
George Kambosos vs. Devin Haney Odds to Win
Odds can change — visit FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest numbers.
Moneyline (Two-way)
Devin Haney: -950
George Kambosos Jr.: +550
Moneyline (Three-way)
Haney: -600
Kambosos: +410
Draw: +2000
Haney vs. Kambosos 2 Prop Bets
Method of victory props
Devin Haney by KO/TKO: +350
Devin Haney by points/decision: -240
George Kambosos Jr. by KO/TKO: +1100
George Kambosos Jr. by points/decision: +950
To be knocked down
Devin Haney: +440
George Kambosos: +172
Will the fight go the distance?
Yes: -330
No: +235
Round betting props
Haney to win in R1-R6: +1100
Haney to win in R7-R12: +550
Kambosos to win in R1-R6: +2200
Kambosos to win in R7-R12: +2200
