Sports October 15, 2022
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos 2 Odds & Prop Bets

Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos 2 heads to Melbourne to settle the undisputed lightweight championship of the world. (Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
It’s a lightweight rematch for undisputed gold! Check out the latest Haney vs. Kambosos odds and picks courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sports betting may as well have been invented for Haney vs. Kambosos 2.

Boxing fans were shocked to witness Australia’s George Kambosos Jr. win three lightweight championship belts (we’re not counting the plastic WBC “franchise” title) from pound-for-pound phenom Teofimo Lopez last November. Mr. Ferocious wasn’t long for the 135-pound throne, however; canonical WBC world champion Devin Haney showed up at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne and beat him like a dusty rug to become the undisputed champion.

It was not close. It was not especially exciting. And as a result, yes, Saturday’s rematch down under is a perfect opportunity to lay a few wagers to spice things up.

With that in mind, ahead of the weekend’s 135-pound rematch for all four of the 23-year-old American champ’s belts, let’s dive into the finest Kambosos vs. Haney odds and props on offer from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

George Kambosos vs. Devin Haney Odds to Win

Odds can change — visit FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest numbers.

Moneyline (Two-way)

Devin Haney: -950
George Kambosos Jr.: +550

Moneyline (Three-way)

Haney: -600
Kambosos: +410
Draw: +2000

Haney vs. Kambosos 2 Prop Bets

Method of victory props

Devin Haney by KO/TKO: +350
Devin Haney by points/decision: -240

George Kambosos Jr. by KO/TKO: +1100
George Kambosos Jr. by points/decision: +950

To be knocked down

Devin Haney: +440
George Kambosos: +172

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes: -330
No: +235

Round betting props

Haney to win in R1-R6: +1100
Haney to win in R7-R12: +550

Kambosos to win in R1-R6: +2200
Kambosos to win in R7-R12: +2200

