The match — a star-studded clash of US Women’s National Team stars — marks the first time the NWSL club has surpassed 10,000 tickets sold and opened up Red Bull Arena’s upper bowl.

After a commanding 4-1 win against OL Reign on May 21, NJ/NY Gotham FC is now the top-ranked team in the National Women’s Soccer League. Now, ahead of its Pride Night match at Red Bull Arena against the San Diego Wave on June 4, the club confirmed Tuesday that it has surpassed a ticket sales milestone: For the first time ever, the club has exceeded 10,000 sold for a home game at Red Bull Arena.



Scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET in Harrison, New Jersey, the star-studded matchup will feature US Women’s National Team players on both sides of the pitch, including midfielder Kristie Mewis, defender Kelley O’Hara and forward Lynn Williams – the latter of whom has found the back of the net five times in eight contests — on the Gotham side. The Wave, meanwhile features USWNT defender Naomi Girma, midfielder Taylor Kornieck, and superstar forward Alex Morgan.

In case anyone had any doubt about Gotham’s ability to dominate their rivals, allow Williams to correct you.

“Not surprised at all. I feel like everyone is surprised, but we’re not,” the eight-year veteran responded confidently after the win over OL Reign.

🗣️ LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK!!! pic.twitter.com/6kD7TZHlML — NJ/NY Gotham FC (@GothamFC) May 21, 2023

“We are excited to see the momentum around our June 4 match against the San Diego Wave as we prepare for a Pride Night celebration and the in-stadium matchup of World Cup stars across both teams,” Gotham FC Acting Club President Nan Vogel said in a statement upon surpassing the 10,000-ticket mark. “In this record-breaking moment for the club, we look forward to giving our fans a matchday to remember.”

Gotham’s thriving ticket sales for the Pride Night showdown surpassed the club’s previous all-time record of 9,500 passes sold for an Aug. 18, 2019 draw against OL Reign. At the time, the team was known as Sky Blue FC.

Pushing forward in its quest to fill Red Bull Arena’s entire 11,000-seat lower bowl, Gotham FC has officially opened additional accommodations in the upper bowl for the first time in team history. Ahead of this summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, on June 25 Gotham will celebrate players representing the United States with a special sendoff match and a celebration of Juneteenth that will feature Gotham taking on the Chicago Red Stars and USWNT goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

Click here to purchase single-game tickets for Pride Night and upcoming Gotham FC matches. Ahead of the meeting with San Diego Wave, the club will host its Fan Fest at 3 p.m., followed by the newly inaugurated pregame tradition of the Torch Lighting Ceremony right before kickoff.