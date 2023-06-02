This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

It’s time! Lock in for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals with a big Panthers vs. Golden Knights prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.

The 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs are winding down as the Stanley Cup Final is set to begin. The Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights are duking it out for the Stanley Cup this time with Game 1 set to be played on Saturday, June 3.

The Panthers and Golden Knights collided only twice during the regular season due to their competing in opposite conferences. The two clubs split the series one game apiece as Vegas picked up a 4-2 victory at T-Mobile Arena in January before Florida got revenge with a 2-1 win at home two months later.

Let’s get set for Saturday’s Game 1 with our big Golden Knights vs. Panthers prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from FanDuel.

Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game 1 Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada US TV coverage: TNT

Golden Knights vs. Stars Odds & Spread

All hockey betting lines, odds, and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: FLA: (+108) | VGK: (-130)

FLA: (+108) | VGK: (-130) Spread: FLA: +1.5 (-225) | VGK: -1.5 (+184)

FLA: +1.5 (-225) | VGK: -1.5 (+184) Total: 5.5 — Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

The Golden Knights enter this contest as home favorites on the spread and moneyline per FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds. This 8 p.m. ET clash also features an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over favored at -115 odds.

VGK vs. FLA Betting Trends

Florida is 0-5 straight up (SU) in its last five road games against Vegas.

Vegas is 9-3 SU in its last 12 home games.

The total has hit the Under in each of Florida’s last five road games.

The total has hit the Over in 11 of Vegas’ last 16 games as the favorite.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Prediction & Pick: Game 1

These two clubs began the postseason at opposite ends of the spectrum. The Panthers are the scrappy underdogs who just squeaked into the playoffs as a wild-card team. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights finished atop the Western Conference and look to win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

As great as the Panthers have been this postseason, winning in Sin City won’t be easy. They’ve dropped each of their last five road games against the Golden Knights, losing all but one of those contests by a multi-goal margin. It’s hard to imagine that changing with Vegas being 11-5 SU in its last 16 home games against the Eastern Conference.

The Panthers will push and test the opposition, but the Golden Knights are deep enough to withstand the storm. With the home-ice advantage and recent history on their side, I see the Golden Knights walking out with a victory and the 1-0 series lead.

PANTHERS vs. KNIGHTS FINAL SCORE Prediction: Golden Knights 3, Panthers 2

Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights Best Bet

When it comes to the best bet, I’m taking the Golden Knights to win outright. Again, the Panthers have never won in Las Vegas before, getting outscored 24-15 over five consecutive losses. The Golden Knights thrive in the rowdy T-Mobile Arena environment and will send the hometown crowd home happy.

GAME 1 KNIGHTS vs. PANTHERS BEST BET: Golden Knights to win (-130)

— Devon Platana