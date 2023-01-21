Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill in the UFC Multiverse of Madness

What on earth is going to happen in the main event of UFC 283 — both in this universe and all the parallel ones? Let’s explore every possible scenario for Teixeira vs. Hill.

In the latest installment of Boardroom’s Multiverse of Madness, MMA fans will finally see the UFC crown a light heavyweight champion after two months of vacancy. Former champion Glover Teixeira will look to recapture gold at UFC 283 against a surging knockout threat in Jamahal Hill. The affair will transpire in the vast seaside city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, home to the world-famous Christ the Redeemer statue atop Mount Corcovado.

While the city is known for its dazzling costumes, samba dancers, and Carnival festivities, its fight fans carry a rambunctious reputation. Their energy creates a prime atmosphere for exhilarating matchups, specifically for native fighters. Teixeira, born just eight hours away from Rio, will look to capitalize on a home-crowd advantage and snatch the vacant championship in front of his fellow countrymen.

At 43 years old, the technician has undergone a mixed martial arts career filled with exhilaration and woes with seven years passing between losing a title shot to Jon Jones at UFC 174 to winning the belt at UFC 267. He’ll rely on elite grappling, toughness, and veteran proficiency in the octagon at this latest attempt at the belt — perhaps his last.

Hill, meanwhile, is one of the most dangerous upcoming fighters in the 205-pound division. The 31-year-old Chicago native throws with heavy volume and packs a thunderous one-shot KO punch explosive enough to put contenders to bed. His uniform striking output consists of a piston of a jab allowing him to work in open spaces with his range.

Just ask Johnny Walker, who was banished to the shadow realm in precisely this fashion.

👀 🔊 Así se vio y oyó en el UFC Apex el KO 💣💥 de Jamahal Hill a Johnny Walker en el combate estelar de #UFCVegas48



🎥 @UFCEspanol #ESPNKnockOut pic.twitter.com/TN4cDiZB1Q — ESPN KnockOut (@ESPNKnockOut) February 20, 2022

While practical analysis is best for making a sound decision, anything can happen in MMA. Therefore, we open our Multiverse of Madness to explore every possible fight result, from ultra-realistic outcomes to unquestionably abnormal outcomes that will finally crown a champion in the UFC’s light heavyweight division and reset the landscape with fresh matchups in the absence of former champion in Jiří Procházka.

(The odds listed below were as of Jan. 20, 2023 but are subject to change ahead of the fight.)

Most Likely Teixeira Victory Scenario: Submission

Teixeira’s biggest strengths just so happen to line up with Hill’s most glaring weaknesses. He’s a masterful grappler who can finish any fight once gaining control from a body lock. If he gets your back? It’s all over.

Especially in front of a Brazilian crowd whose jolt of energy spreads throughout the entire arena.

With 10 submissions under his belt and an opponent whose takedown defense is still a work in progress — Thiago Santos took him down six times in 20 attempts in his last time out — a grappling masterclass wouldn’t shock any MMA fan. Glover initially won the 205-pound title by way of a rear-naked choke at UFC 267; It’s the most popular way anyone could imagine the fight playing out.

Most Likely Hill Victory Scenario: KO/TKO

FanDuel Odds: -105

During Hill’s bout against Thiago Santos, he landed 76% of his punches directly at Marreta’s head. It may have taken 89 significant strikes to put the Brazillian down, but it’s the kind of output and ferocity fans expect to see when watching Hill cook.

“Sweet Dreams” is excellent at cutting off the cage, applying forward pressure, and making fighters react off their back foot. He is currently riding a three-fight winning streak, but he’s also never had to face a fighter ranked in the top three of the light heavyweight division. Hill has been on record wondering if he was good enough to become a champion, and that this opportunity would give him the answers he’s been searching for.

Don’t be shocked if he lowers the boom and wins the gold.

Shocking-but-possible Outcome: Teixeira by Points

FanDuel Odds: +750

Both fans and FanDuel Sportsbook would be caught off-guard if this fight went the distance, but if the final bell does ring, the outcome would make more sense to be in favor of Glover. As we mentioned previously, he is a masterful grappler, and Hill has shown that he’s relatively easy to take down.

If Glover won on points, it would likely be due to simply making the fight ugly for Hill, closing the distance, pressing him against the cage, and searching for takedown after takedown.

His chances of dominating Hill on the feet over five rounds are slim, but this is the multiverse, after all. If Teixeira outclasses Hill in the striking department en route to regaining the UFC championship, it could be his most impressive accomplishment of all.

MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS Mind-blowing Scenario: Hill by Points

FanDuel Odds: +950

On the flip side, it would be equally shocking if Hill managed to keep the fight standing for 25 minutes, stuffing takedown attempts from Glover and striking his way to victory. But what would blow our minds? If the war went to the ground and Hill survived.

While fans anticipate Glover’s ground game coming into play, what if Hill could use his strength, youth, and athleticism to dig underhooks, get back to his feet, and change the course of the fight back in his favor?

The consensus is that Hill’s ground game is his weakness, but perhaps we’ve yet to gain a proper sample size.

Nonetheless, the world would be in absolute shock if Hill could dominate at distance while defending against Teixeira’s grappling. It would send a message to the UFC’s light heavyweight division that there’s a new (and well-rounded) champion in town.

It sounds like the perfect scenario to set up a matchup between Hill and former champion Procházka when he returns from an injury layoff.

Read More: