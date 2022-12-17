Giants vs. Commanders Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 15

Our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook have all the odds as the Commanders attempt to keep their Wild Card hopes alive as they take on their NFC East rivals in Sunday Night Football.

A huge game in the NFC wild card race was flexed for the primetime spot and should live up to the billing. Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Commanders host Daniel Jones and the New York Giants in this week’s edition of Sunday Night Football. And for only the second time in 30 years, Washington is playing the same opponent two games in a row, as they followed the divisional showdown in New Jersey with a bye last weekend. The last match-up between the two franchises ended in a rare tie, leaving both teams in need of a critical win.

The Giants need to rebound from a humbling 26-point loss against Philadelphia and are 1-4-1 in their last six games. The winner moves to 8-6-1 and control of its own fate for a playoff spot. The loser will be in a tough spot, with teams like Seattle and Detroit trailing just behind them in the NFC race.

Heading into this divisional showdown, let’s check out all the latest Giants vs Commanders odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Commanders Odds: NFL Week 15

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Dec. 17 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Washington Commanders -4.5 (-118) / New York Giants +4.5 (+104)

: Washington Commanders -4.5 (-118) / New York Giants +4.5 (+104) Moneyline : Washington Commanders (-205) / New York Giants (+172)

: Washington Commanders (-205) / New York Giants (+172) Over/Under: OVER 40.5 (-105) / UNDER 40.5 (-115)

