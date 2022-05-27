Powered by TheDuel.com and FanDuel

One of boxing’s most exciting knockout artists is back! Get set for Tank Davis vs. Rolly Romero with the latest odds and picks via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero Fight Info, Date, & Time

Gervonta “Tank” Davis (26-0, 24 KO’s) vs. Rolando “Rolly” Romero (14-0, 12 KO’s)

WBA (Regular) Lightweight Championship

Date: Saturday, May 21, 2022

Fight Time: Ring walks scheduled for approximately 11:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

This fight has been scheduled to happen since Tank Davis won by TKO against Mario Barrios back in 2021, but the originally scheduled bout was called off with Rolly Romero facing legal troubles. Davis instead fought Isaac Cruz in his last fight before the WBA once again ordered this matchup with Romero to defend his secondary world title at 135 pounds.

Davis vs. Romero: The Tale of the Tape

Name: Gervonta Davis — Rolly Romero

Country: USA — USA

Age: 27 — 26

Height: 5’6″ — 5’8″

Reach: 67″ — 68″

Stance: Southpaw — Orthodox

Record: 26-0 –– 14-0

Tank Davis vs. Rolly Romero Odds & Betting Info

Moneyline:

Gervonta Davis: -1100

Rolando Romero: +620

Draw: +3400

Method of Victory:

Davis by KO/TKO: -330

Davis by Points: +460

Romero by KO/TKO: +950

Romero by Points: +1400

Davis being a massive favorite, at -1100 here, is nothing new. He came in at -1450 against Cruz. The last time we saw Davis as less of a favorite than this was in that Mario Barrios fight, when Davis opened at just -430.

This underdog role is not a usual one for Romero, who has closed as a favorite of -600 or more in each of his last four fights.

Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero Prediction

There isn’t much value on the moneyline for Davis or on him getting the KO. While I’m going with Davis to win the fight, and despite him being a knockout artist (24 in 26 fights), Romero is no slouch and boasts an undefeated record himself. With a Davis win be decision giving better than 4-1 odds, that’s where the value lies. I’d pepper a little bit on that.

Bet Davis to win by points/decision (+460).

Davis vs. Romero Betting Trends & Stats

Gervonta Davis defeated Isaac Cruz by decision, in his last fight on Dec. 5, 2021.

by decision, in his last fight on Dec. 5, 2021. Rolando Romero defeated Anthony Yigit by TKO in his last fight on July 17, 2021.

by TKO in his last fight on July 17, 2021. Davis has won by KO/TKO in four of his last five fights.

Romero has won by KO/TKO in four of his last five fights.

— David Kaestle

David Kaestle