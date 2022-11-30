Get set for Thursday’s Group E finale with a big Costa Rica vs. Germany prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from FanDuel Sportsbook.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is in full swing with more action slated for Thursday, Dec. 1, including a Group E clash between Costa Rica and Germany.

Despite being blown out by Spain to open the tournament, Costa Rica showed fortitude with a solid 1-0 victory over Japan on Sunday. Meanwhile, Germany is still in search of its first win at the event after playing Spain to a 1-1 draw.

Can the Ticos win to advance to the Round of 16, or will die Mannschaft shut that dream down by finally achieving the taste of victory? Let’s make a Germany vs. Costa Rica prediction and roll through the latest betting insights at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Costa Rica vs. Germany Match Info

2022 FIFA World Cup — Group E

Costa Rica (1-0-1) vs. Germany (0-1-1)

Date: Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar

Coverage: FS1

Germany vs. Costa Rica Odds & Spread

All World Cup betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CRC: (+1800) | GER: (-1000) | DRAW: (+850)

Spread: CRC: +2 (+175) | GER: -2 (+105)

Total: 3.5 – Over: (-116) | Under: (-106)

Team to Score the First Goal: CRC: (+430) | GER: (-600) I NO GOALS: (+3200)

Germany enters this contest as the heavy favorite per FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds. This 2 p.m. ET clash also features an over/under of 3.5 goals with the over being favored at -116 odds.

Germany vs. Costa Rica Prediction & Pick

While Germany hasn’t had much success at the 2022 World Cup, it isn’t like the team isn’t trying. The Germans have already amassed a whopping 37 shots through two games, however, only 13 have hit the goal. They should find plenty of opportunities against Costa Rica, which has surrendered 30 shots (11 on goal) thus far.

Germany is one of the better teams on paper in this tournament, seeming unfathomable that the team would go winless at the event. Expect the Germans to finally make good on their shots before walking out with a convincing victory.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Germany 3, Costa Rica 0

CRC vs. GER Betting Trends

Costa Rica defeated Japan, 1-0, in its last 2022 World Cup match on Nov. 27, 2022.

Germany played Spain to a 1-1 draw in its last 2022 World Cup match on Nov. 27, 2022.

Costa Rica is 3-1-1 (W-D-L) in its last five matches.

Germany is 1-2-2 (W-D-L) in its last five matches.

Germany defeated Costa Rica, 4-2, in their only head-to-head matchup on June 9, 2006.

Costa Rica-Germany Best Bet

While Germany will convincingly win this one, I don’t expect the total to surpass 3.5 goals. Each side has only seen four or more goals in one of its last five matches, making it unlikely that fans will see it on Thursday, too.

With Costa Rica and Germany combined for just three goals thus far, back the total going under.

BET: Under 3.5 Goals (-106)

